Black Friday TV deals don’t get better than Best Buy’s OLED bargain

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

The Black Friday TV deals are beginning to hot up and Best Buy’s offer on an LG OLED set is among the finest seen this year.

The US mega retailer is selling the 48-inch LG A2 OLED TV for just £549.99. That’s an amazing $750 saving on the original asking price of $1,299.99.

LG OLED for $549.99 deal isn’t a misprint

The LG A2 Series OLED TV is down to $549.99 at Best Buy as an early Black Friday deal. That’s a saving of $750.

The 2022 set offers the 4K Ultra HD resolution with HDR tech from Dolby Vision, HDR10 and HLG. There’s a 60Hz refresh to keep things looking smooth.

The set runs on the excellent webOS operating system, which includes access to streaming services like: Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, Max, Hulu, Peacock, Apple TV+, Sling TV, Paramount+, YouTube, YouTube TV, Vudu, Spotify, Apple Music, Tubi, Peloton, Pandora and Showtime.

There’s also 3 HDMI outputs, support for Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa, as well as support for the major smart home standards.

The A Series is LG’s entry level OLED set, but the ability to get an OLED set for this price shouldn’t be sniffed at. It doesn’t have the highest-end specs, compared to a C-Series set for example, but the OLED tech carries some wonderful advantages over its LED or LCD counterparts. We’re talking about higher brightness, improved contrast, thinner designs, lower power consumption and fuller viewing angles.

We’re sure to see some TV sets among the best Black Friday deals, but this certainly sets the bar high.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

