Black Friday TV deals don’t get better than Best Buy’s OLED bargain

The Black Friday TV deals are beginning to hot up and Best Buy’s offer on an LG OLED set is among the finest seen this year.

The US mega retailer is selling the 48-inch LG A2 OLED TV for just £549.99. That’s an amazing $750 saving on the original asking price of $1,299.99.

LG OLED for $549.99 deal isn’t a misprint The LG A2 Series OLED TV is down to $549.99 at Best Buy as an early Black Friday deal. That’s a saving of $750. Best Buy

Save $750

Now $549.99 View Deal

The 2022 set offers the 4K Ultra HD resolution with HDR tech from Dolby Vision, HDR10 and HLG. There’s a 60Hz refresh to keep things looking smooth.

The set runs on the excellent webOS operating system, which includes access to streaming services like: Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, Max, Hulu, Peacock, Apple TV+, Sling TV, Paramount+, YouTube, YouTube TV, Vudu, Spotify, Apple Music, Tubi, Peloton, Pandora and Showtime.

There’s also 3 HDMI outputs, support for Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa, as well as support for the major smart home standards.

The A Series is LG’s entry level OLED set, but the ability to get an OLED set for this price shouldn’t be sniffed at. It doesn’t have the highest-end specs, compared to a C-Series set for example, but the OLED tech carries some wonderful advantages over its LED or LCD counterparts. We’re talking about higher brightness, improved contrast, thinner designs, lower power consumption and fuller viewing angles.

We’re sure to see some TV sets among the best Black Friday deals, but this certainly sets the bar high.