Best Buy’s Black Friday TV bargain is the one to beat

‘Tis the season to buy tellies and Best Buy’s discount on the 55-inch TCL television is an early front-runner for the best discounts you’ll see during the sales.

The big box retailer is selling the TCL 55-inch Class 6 Series television for $399, which a $200 saving on the $599 asking price.

The TCL Mini LED QLED 55-inch TV with Google TV is $200 off ahead of Black Friday.

RRP $599

That Mini-LED QLED set offers Ultra HD (4K) resolution and ships with the Google TV operating system for the best streaming apps.

There’s easy access to Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Max, Peacock, Hulu, Disney+, YouTube, YouTube TV, Vudu, Google Play Movies & TV, Spotify and loads more.

In terms of visual tech, there’s a 120Hz variable refresh rate, as well as support for the Dolby Vision High Dynamic Range technology for deeper blacks and brighter colours. It also supports the other HDR standards like HDR10, HDR10+ and HLG. There’s also 240 localised contrast zones within the set.

Chromecast is built in for easy casting of content from your smartphones, while you’ll also be able to access the Google Assistant voice controls. It’s also compatible with Alexa for controlling your smart home technology.

You’ll also get 4 HDMI outputs including one eARC HDMI output for delivering better sound throughout your living room. The set is WiFi 6 compatible and there’s an Ethernet port for a little added stability from router to TV.

This is a great early frontrunner for the best Black Friday deals.