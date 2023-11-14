Best Buy’s Galaxy S22 Ultra deal is too good to miss

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra remains one of the best big-screen Android phones on the market and, at this price, one might argue is the best value out there.

In the build up to the Black Friday sales, US retailer Best Buy is offering the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra for $13.88/month via Verizon Device Payments. That’s a $700 saving on the previous asking price of $33.33 a month.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra for under $14 a month Looking for a great way to get a top Android phone without handing over a grand? Look no farther. You can get a Galaxy S22 Ultra in hand for just $13.88 a month over 36 months. Get on board at Best Buy Best Buy

Save £700

$13.88 a month View Deal

There’s nothing (except the tax) to pay up front. You simply pay for the phone over 36 months via Verizon Device Payments, interest free. It represents a great way to get a new top-line phone without digging too deeply into the pockets right away.

You will need to be an active Verizon Wireless customer with an active phone number to apply and you will need a credit check on that too.

Once you’re cleared for takeoff, you’ll have the fantastic Galaxy S22 Ultra 128GB (in Phantom Black) on the way to you in two shakes of a lamb’s tail.

It received a 4.5 star review from Trusted Reviews, which we updated following the launch of the S23 Ultra in February 2023.

Our reviewer concluded: “It may be a year old, but the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is still a tempting phone with impressive capabilities in a rather large package. Most of it still works fantastically well, and importantly, it’s dropped in price since the release of the S23 Ultra.”

We’re big fans of the strong and versatile camera, stunning 6.8-inch display, and lightning-fast performance. It also benefits from fast charging and has the promise of many years of Android updates to come.

There’s likely to be lots of great smartphones among the best Black Friday deals in the next couple of weeks, but this one sets the bar.