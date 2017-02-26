Nokia 3310 (2017) hands-on: Drink in the nostalgia, Nokia has made the perfect second phone

Nokia 3310 (2017) release date: Q2 2017

Nokia 3310 (2017) price: €49.99

Out of all the phones rumoured to be unveiled at MWC 2017, none has whipped up quite the frenzy as the brand-new Nokia 3310. As soon as it leaked out that HMD – the owner of the Nokia name and brand – was planning on giving the iconic slab of unbreakable plastic a completely random rebirth, it’s been everywhere.

And here it is. The rumours were true and the Nokia 3310 is well and truly back. The original 3310 was my first phone when I was about 8, and picking up the new model for the first gave me a feeling of nostalgia that’s hard to come by.

The new 3310 is such an odd device in today’s market of quad-HD displays, Snapdragon 835 CPUs and 6GB of RAM; but it’s refreshing. This is a simple phone; one that isn’t going to replace your iPhone 7 or Samsung Galaxy S7, but that might be kept away for an emergency. Or a festival, or maybe even given to a small child.

Instead of making a high-end device and tacking on the 3310 moniker for prosperity, this is not even a smartphone. It’s just a feature phone, when was the last time you read about one of those on TrustedReviews?

There’s no Wi-Fi here; no 4G, no app store, no Android and certainly no Facebook. Instead, it has text messaging and a phonebook you can store all your mates’ numbers in like it’s 1999 again. The 2.4-inch display isn’t monochrome like the original 3310, but its 240 x 320 resolution is about as far away from 1080p as you can get.

Like most Nokia feature phones, the OS of choice is Series 30+ and it’s nothing more than a home screen with a basic menu attached. There’s a messaging ‘app’, dialler, contacts book, picture gallery and...wait for it... SNAKE.

The most iconic of all the mobile games is back, although it has seen a fresh coat of paint since the last time I played it. I think I would have preferred a completely retro version of the game, but at least it’s here in some form.

There’s a rudimentary browser, too, though as the phone only works on a 2.5G network and there’s no Wi-Fi I really doubt you’d use it unless it’s an emergency.

What Nokia seemed really proud of was the battery life. Leave this thing charged in a drawer and it’ll last a month, and you can talk for an entire day without needing to reach for the micro-USB cable. You don’t get that with an iPhone. It has a 3.5mm headphone jack for jamming out to some MP3s, too, no dongle required.

Finally, there’s the design. This isn’t an exact replica of the 3310, but it certainly riffs on it. The buttons are a similar shape and that contrasting border around the display is still present.

Until I held an original 3310 during the briefing, I had completely forgotten what a thick beast it was. But, then again, it was almost completely indestructible and I’m not sure whether the same can be said for this one.

The colour options are seriously bright, the orangey/red especially has a neon glow and the yellow would probably be visible in complete darkness.

Nokia 3310 (2017): First Impressions

A critical eye might cast this as a simple cash-in; entice customers to hand over £50 for a phone they wouldn’t go near if it wasn’t called the 3310. But there’s nothing wrong with a bit of nostalgia, and most of us would probably love a day (or a month) with a phone that lacks Facebook, Email, Slack and Twitter.