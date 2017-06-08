Ubisoft E3 Press Conference 2017: We've rounded up everything you need to know about the event right here.

Ubisoft is not one to slack off when it comes to E3. Its yearly conference is, more often than not, filled to the rafters with excellent games from franchises both new and old. 2017 is no different, with a number of titles already being announced or leaking ahead of the show.

TrustedReviews has compiled everything you need to know about Ubisoft’s E3 2017 press conference including all the latest news, games, announcements, and info on where you can watch it.

Ubisoft E3 press conference time – When is it?

Ubisoft is holding its annual presser at a time when most people should be able to tune in, unlike a few of the others. You can watch the developer's press conference on June 12 at 1pm PT/4PM ET/9pm BST.

Ubisoft E3 press conference livestream – Where can I watch it?

You can catch Ubisoft’s press conference through its YouTube and Twitch channels, and we’ll be sure to update this page once more options emerge.

Ubisoft E3 press conference games – What can we expect?

Another Far Cry that doesn’t have dinosaurs in it. Despite its lack of reptilian adversaries, Far Cry 5 looked pretty fantastic in its recent reveal trailer. Taking players to the fictional Hope County in Montana, USA, the latest entry in Ubisoft’s first-person series will no doubt take centre stage later this month.

E3 should also see the long-awaited reveal of Assassin’s Creed: Origins. Judging by the mountain of leaks emerging online, players will journey to Thebes, Egypt in the year 1354. After a two-year hiatus, we’re curious to see how many changes have been made to the tried-and-tested formula.

Another little game that’s been subject to rampant rumours and speculation is Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle. This unorthodox crossover is coming only to Nintendo Switch, and what better way to showcase an exclusive title than on-stage at E3?

With a release date finally nailed down for South Park: The Fractured But Whole, a trailer at E3 could go a long way to re-igniting fan excitement.

Ubisoft E3 press conference wishlist – what we’d love to see

Splinter Cell! The Third Echelon agent has been lurking in the shadows since the release of Splinter Cell: Blacklist back in 2012. After five years away from the spotlight, we’d love to see the beloved stealth series rebooted with Michael Ironside returning to voice the rugged yet lovable Sam Fisher.

Ubisoft has neglected its generous palette of indie titles lately, and we certainly wouldn’t mind a few announcements of smaller, more creative titles given some time this year.

One particular project that comes to mind is a sequel to Valiant Hearts: The Great War. A cartoonish, educational take on World War 2 combined with a charming mixture of characters and platforming sounds brilliant, too. And how about Child of Light, another indie darling well worth revisiting?

What’s on your wishlist for Ubisoft at E3? Let us know in the comments.