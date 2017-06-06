Pokemon Direct: Where to watch today’s big announcement

Nintendo has announced it will be holding a special Pokemon Direct later today, teasing a new upcoming title for an unconfirmed platform. Many fans, ourselves including, are hoping to see the long-rumoured Pokemon Stars emerge for Nintendo Switch. Or could it be something to do with Niantic’s Pokemon GO?

TrustedReviews has compiled everything you need to know about today’s Nintendo Direct, including all the latest news, announcements and where you can watch all the action as it happens.

Pokemon Direct time – When is it?

The 8-minute Pokemon Direct will commence on June 6 at 3pm BST/10am EST/7am PT.

Related: Best Nintendo Switch Games

Pokemon Direct livestream – Where can I watch it?

Nintendo will be hosting the event on its official Twitch and YouTube channels as per usual. If you miss the live broadcast, it’ll be available on-demand immediately afterward.

Pokemon Direct news – What can we expect?

As we mentioned before, Pokemon Stars is almost certainly at the top of everyone’s wishlists. According to a previous report by Eurogamer, it will be an enhanced version of Pokemon Sun and Moon launching for Nintendo Switch later this year.

Once again developed by Game Freak, Pokemon Stars will mark the first time a mainline entry in the series arrives on home consoles. It’s a perfect fit for Switch, and would no doubt prove incredibly popular for its still teething library.

We’ll be rounding up all of the news here as it’s announced, so be sure to bookmark this page to stay in the loop!

Related: Splatoon 2 Preview

What do you think Nintendo has in store? Let us know in the comments.