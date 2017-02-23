Google Pixel 2 concept is the dream phone you’ve been waiting for

We were very impressed by last year’s Google Pixel smartphone, so a new Google Pixel 2 concept video has got us seriously excited.

YouTube channel Concept Creator has turned out another new concept video, this time focusing on a sequel to the Google Pixel, which launched in late 2016. The new handset is being described as the ‘Google Pixel 2’, and looks very slick. Of course, Google hasn’t actually announced any such phone, so don’t get your hopes up about buying one of these any time soon.

Check it out:

As you saw in the video, the phone even comes with an accompanying roster of components, which reads as follows:

Qualcomm Snapdragon 835

64GB LPDDR4 RAM

All-metal body

5.5-inch QHD AMOLED display (534ppi)

5.1-inch FHD AMOLED display (441ppi)

16-megapixel camera f/1.7

32/64/128GB storage

Fingerprint scanner

Wireless charging

USB-C

Android 8

3.5mm headphone jack

Micro SD (up to 256GB)

It’s not clear whether Google is working on a Pixel follow-up, but even if it is, we likely won’t know about it for a very long time. If there is a Google Pixel 2 in the works, it’s most likely to land towards the end of the year, around the same time as the expected Apple iPhone 8 launch.

What’s also probably a given is that the Google Pixel 2 (should it ever exist) will run on the next major version of Android, which could be called Android 8.0. This software is expected to be announced at Google I/O 2017 in spring, and will likely debut on Google’s next flagship smartphone. Until then, we’ll just have to get by on concepts alone.

Related: Samsung Galaxy S8 release date

Watch: MWC 2017 – What to expect

What would you like to see from the Google Pixel 2? Let us know in the comments.