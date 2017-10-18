Google Pixel 2 – Battery life

Out of the box the Pixel 2’s 2700 mAh battery works well enough. When I first started using it, I managed to get just about day of use from the Pixel 2, which is bog standard. A standard day entailed browsing the web for a couple of hours, taking a series of photos and streaming some Spotify and YouTube.

However battery degradation started to creep in after around six months use. Initially the drop in life was barely noticeable and only occured when I ran demanding processes, like 3D gaming. Playing PUBG the phone lost over 10-15 percent of its charge within 20 minutes.

But in the following months battery life fell off a cliff. These days the phone loses 10% of its charge playing music during my morning commute. I constantly need to give it a top-up charge before leaving the office and charge it again in the evening.

Thankfully standby times remain excellent. Leave it unplugged overnight and you’ll lose only a few percent. The same is true if the device is unused in your pocket.

It also charges ridiculously quickly. Expect to go from 0% to full in 1hr 10mins with the supplied USB-C charger and USB-C to USB-C cable. A 15-minute charge will see you regain about 30% of the battery.

Why buy the Google Pixel 2?

Despite being near the end of its life as Google’s flagship smartphone the Pixel 2 remains a great phone. The Pixel 2 doesn’t have the alluring design of the iPhone X or Galaxy S9, but performance is excellent and the camera remains one of the best on the market.

The only downside is that Google’s still charging over £600 for the basic model. With the fabled Pixel 3 expected to launch as early as October, this feels a little extortionate. As a result we’d recommend most buyers hold off parting with their cash unless they need a new phone this very second.

Verdict

A great phone, but its time in the sun is drawing to a close.