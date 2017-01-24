Check out the first footage of the Nintendo Switch touchscreen

Nintendo Switch does indeed have a touchscreen, and now we can finally see how it performs.

Courtesy of All Games Delta, the first footage of the console’s touchscreen comes from its usage in Skylanders Imaginators.

Nintendo quietly confirmed the system’s inclusion of a touch-screen in the Nintendo Switch Direct Presentation earlier this month, but is yet to show any games utilising the feature.

As Eurogamer reported last year, it is an impressive multi-touch display, the first of Nintendo’s hardware to feature such a technology.

The use of a dedicated touchscreen will no doubt make navigating the system’s user interface and certain games a relative breeze. However, we’ve yet to see a game built specifically around the technology.

This isn’t surprising, considering the Nintendo 3DS already features dozens of games requiring creative use of its touch-screen.

Nintendo Switch is set to launch worldwide on March 3, 2017 alongside the likes of The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild, I am Setsuna and 1-2 Switch.

Did you slap down a pre-order for the Nintendo Switch? Let us know in the comments!