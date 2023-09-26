Xiaomi 13T Pro vs Xiaomi 13 Pro: What’s the difference?

The Xiaomi 13T Pro is one of the latest phones from the brand, sporting a number of great features such as a triple-camera setup, 8K video recording and 120W fast charging.

However, it’s not the most advanced phone in the Xiaomi range, with the Xiaomi 13 Pro confusingly boasting better specs. So what exactly are the differences between the two phones?



We’ve created this comparison guide to explain exactly that, so you know which is the best phone for your budget. So without further ado, here are the key differences between the Xiaomi 13T Pro and Xiaomi 13 Pro.

Xiaomi 13 Pro is more expensive

It would be fair to assume that the added T to the Xiaomi 13T Pro may signify a higher price, but the opposite is actually true.

The Xiaomi 13T Pro has a starting price of £649, which bags you 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. You also have the option of spending more to upgrade the specs.

Meanwhile, the Xiaomi 13 Pro has a starting price of £1099 with the same 12GB RAM and 256GB storage specs. Of course, Xiaomi justifies the increased cost by fluffing up the specs elsewhere, but it nevertheless proves that the Xiaomi 13 Pro is a more premium phone than its new sibling.

Xiaomi 13T Pro has more colourful options

The Xiaomi 13 Pro is sadly only available in two colours: Ceramic White and Ceramic Black. That means there aren’t any options for those who want to inject a little more eye-catching colour into their handset.

Xiaomi has rectified this for the 13T Pro model, with the Meadow Green and Alpine Blue colourways looking a little more fun and less serious. However, there’s no option for Black and White if you do prefer a more subtle design.

Xiaomi 13T Pro

Xiaomi 13 Pro has a better selfie camera

Xiaomi has attempted to make the camera specs as similar as possible for these two phones, with both rocking a 50MP main camera and 50MP telephoto camera.

However, the Xiaomi 13 Pro does edge this contest by featuring a 50MP ultra-wide, whereas the Xiaomi 13T Pro only has a 12MP one.

The Xiaomi 13 Pro also boasts an advantage when it comes to the selfie camera, with a 32MP sensor compared to the 20MP front camera on the 13T Pro. While these camera specs aren’t the be-all and end-all, it does suggest the 13 Pro is the best performer when it comes to photography.

Galaxy Z Flip 5 contract gets you a free Chromebook Sign up for this contract with ID mobile (100GB of data for £42.99 a month plus £100 down) and you’ll be able to claim a free Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Go Mobiles UK

100GB data and free Chromebook

£42.99 a month View Deal

Xiaomi 13T Pro has a lower screen resolution

Since the Xiaomi 13T Pro is a few hundred quid more affordable than the 13 Pro model, compromises have to be made. One of these cutbacks can be found with the screen, with Xiaomi dropping the resolution down to 2712×1220 for a Full HD+ picture quality.

In comparison, the Xiaomi 13 Pro has a resolution of 3200×1440, which should result in noticeably sharper on-screen images.

It’s not all bad for the Xiaomi 13T Pro’s screen though, as it flaunts a 144Hz refresh rate, whereas the Xiaomi 13T Pro is capped to 120Hz. Both phones have an AMOLED panel too.

Xiaomi 13T Pro is powered by a MediaTek chip

The Xiaomi 13T Pro packs a MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ processor, rather than the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip that powers the Xiaomi 13 Pro. Our benchmark tests show the Snapdragon chip to be more powerful than the MediaTek when it comes to CPU processing power.

That said, we don’t think there’s a big enough performance difference here to be notable, so you can still expect a speedy experience when using the new phone.

In fact, the Xiaomi 13T Pro actually boasts an advantage if you’re willing to buy the most expensive configuration which comes with 16GB RAM and 1TB storage. Those who choose the Xiaomi 13 Pro instead will be capped to 12GB + 512GB, no matter how much money they throw at Xiaomi.