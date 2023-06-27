Windows 11 vs MacOS Sonoma: Microsoft vs Apple

MacOS Sonoma is yet to be fully released to the general public but we already know the new features it will included. Armed with this knowledge, we’re comparing it with Windows 11 to see what might suit you best.

You likely already have a favourite when it comes to using Windows or MacOS but, with the launch of Windows 11, Microsoft added a bunch of new features and Apple has spruced up its operating system with MacOS Sonoma.

With MacOS Sonoma not yet fully available, we’ll have to wait to give it a thorough testing. But, for now, we’re comparing some of the big new features of Windows 11 and MacOS Sonoma. Here are some key comparison points.

Going big on widgets

The reveals of Windows 11 and MacOS Sonoma had one thing in common, and that was hyping up widgets. Windows 11 take on widgets is a menu especially for the handy tool. As you’d expect, within this widget window, you can have everything from weather updates, news, sports scores, stocks and more.

The MacOS Sonoma version builds on what we’ve seen in iOS and iPadOS, with the same style brought over to the desktop operating system. Unlike with Windows 11 and its restricted Windows panel, the MacOS version lets you place widgets wherever you like. Like Windows, widgets range across news, sports and more as well as things like your Notes app, Clock, Photos and plenty others. But, most excitingly, Apple is finally making it so you can interact directly with its new widgets, like controlling your smart home and play/pause on music apps.

Apple has some gaming upgrades

There is no question, Windows 11 wins on the gaming front, with stunning broad access to gaming libraries and high-end performance offered by Windows-compatible components.

However, for those locked into MacOS who want to game, Apple is making some steps forward with MacOS Sonoma. First off, there are new games like the Death Stranding: Director’s Cut, Humankind and more coming to the operating system. Sonoma will also have a new Game Mode, the mode sees games given priority usage of the CPU and GPU while also reducing the latency of your wireless accessories.

Windows 11 extended its lead over MacOS on organisation

Windows has offered the ability to snap windows to different parts of your display from some time now, allowing for swift and easy multitasking across multiple windows. MacOS doesn’t have this feature at all, instead, requiring you to organise your windows completely manually.

With Windows 11, Microsoft is making this even better. With new Snap Layouts and Snap Groups, Windows 11 will suggest different layouts for you to use for your multitasking, like having one window take up the left half of the screen then having two windows occupy the right side. It’s extremely easy to do.

Your hard organisational work isn’t lost if you close these windows either, with Windows 11 adding Snap Groups to your taskbar so you can reopen your Snap Layout all together at once.

Boosted video conferencing

Microsoft was keen to promote some new AI-flavoured features for the Surface Pro 5G device, supported by its ARM processor. These include native Automatic Framing, to centre you in the frame, and Voice Focus, to ditch background noise. But, these are reserved for this specific device and not across all Windows machines.

By comparison, MacOS Sonoma is bringing its features to devices that support the latest update. In Sonoma, and this works across the likes of Teams and Zoom not just FaceTime, you can Presenter Overlay to place presentations in your window – think… a news broadcast where video is displayed by the presenter’s shoulder. Or, you can fully share you screen and reduce your camera feed to a smaller icon anywhere on it. And, the big finish, you can now have reactions pop up on screen in line with your hand gestures e.g. giving a thumbs up will display some thumbs up emojis.

Apple catches up on web apps

You’ve been able to use web apps on Windows since Windows 10, the method of adding web pages to your home screen as if they are apps, for easier access and management. The feature is, of course, still present with Windows 11.

Apple has been a little behind but it is adding web apps with MacOS Sonoma, letting you add them to your Dock and open straight for the File menu.