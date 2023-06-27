Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Windows 11 vs MacOS Sonoma: Microsoft vs Apple

Adam Speight By Adam Speight
Computing Editor

MacOS Sonoma is yet to be fully released to the general public but we already know the new features it will included. Armed with this knowledge, we’re comparing it with Windows 11 to see what might suit you best.

You likely already have a favourite when it comes to using Windows or MacOS but, with the launch of Windows 11, Microsoft added a bunch of new features and Apple has spruced up its operating system with MacOS Sonoma.

With MacOS Sonoma not yet fully available, we’ll have to wait to give it a thorough testing. But, for now, we’re comparing some of the big new features of Windows 11 and MacOS Sonoma. Here are some key comparison points.

Going big on widgets

The reveals of Windows 11 and MacOS Sonoma had one thing in common, and that was hyping up widgets. Windows 11 take on widgets is a menu especially for the handy tool. As you’d expect, within this widget window, you can have everything from weather updates, news, sports scores, stocks and more.

The MacOS Sonoma version builds on what we’ve seen in iOS and iPadOS, with the same style brought over to the desktop operating system. Unlike with Windows 11 and its restricted Windows panel, the MacOS version lets you place widgets wherever you like. Like Windows, widgets range across news, sports and more as well as things like your Notes app, Clock, Photos and plenty others. But, most excitingly, Apple is finally making it so you can interact directly with its new widgets, like controlling your smart home and play/pause on music apps.

Apple Music

Apple Music

Apple Music gives you access to over 100 million songs and 30,000 playlists, ad-free. Listen online or off, across all your devices, and hear sound all around in Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking. You can now try 1 month for free!

  • Apple
  • Get 1 month free
  • £10.99 p/m
Sign up

Apple has some gaming upgrades

There is no question, Windows 11 wins on the gaming front, with stunning broad access to gaming libraries and high-end performance offered by Windows-compatible components.

However, for those locked into MacOS who want to game, Apple is making some steps forward with MacOS Sonoma. First off, there are new games like the Death Stranding: Director’s Cut, Humankind and more coming to the operating system. Sonoma will also have a new Game Mode, the mode sees games given priority usage of the CPU and GPU while also reducing the latency of your wireless accessories.

Windows 11 extended its lead over MacOS on organisation

Windows has offered the ability to snap windows to different parts of your display from some time now, allowing for swift and easy multitasking across multiple windows. MacOS doesn’t have this feature at all, instead, requiring you to organise your windows completely manually.

With Windows 11, Microsoft is making this even better. With new Snap Layouts and Snap Groups, Windows 11 will suggest different layouts for you to use for your multitasking, like having one window take up the left half of the screen then having two windows occupy the right side. It’s extremely easy to do.

Your hard organisational work isn’t lost if you close these windows either, with Windows 11 adding Snap Groups to your taskbar so you can reopen your Snap Layout all together at once.

Boosted video conferencing

Microsoft was keen to promote some new AI-flavoured features for the Surface Pro 5G device, supported by its ARM processor. These include native Automatic Framing, to centre you in the frame, and Voice Focus, to ditch background noise. But, these are reserved for this specific device and not across all Windows machines.

By comparison, MacOS Sonoma is bringing its features to devices that support the latest update. In Sonoma, and this works across the likes of Teams and Zoom not just FaceTime, you can Presenter Overlay to place presentations in your window – think The

By comparison, MacOS Sonoma is bringing its features to devices that support the latest update. In Sonoma, and this works across the likes of Teams and Zoom not just FaceTime, you can Presenter Overlay to place presentations in your window – think… a news broadcast where video is displayed by the presenter’s shoulder. Or, you can fully share you screen and reduce your camera feed to a smaller icon anywhere on it. And, the big finish, you can now have reactions pop up on screen in line with your hand gestures e.g. giving a thumbs up will display some thumbs up emojis.

Apple catches up on web apps

You’ve been able to use web apps on Windows since Windows 10, the method of adding web pages to your home screen as if they are apps, for easier access and management. The feature is, of course, still present with Windows 11.

Apple has been a little behind but it is adding web apps with MacOS Sonoma, letting you add them to your Dock and open straight for the File menu.

You might like…

Insta360 Go 3 vs Insta360 Go 2: What’s new in the latest mini camera?

Insta360 Go 3 vs Insta360 Go 2: What’s new in the latest mini camera?

Thomas Deehan 2 hours ago
Logitech MX Keys S vs MX Keys Mini: Which size is best?

Logitech MX Keys S vs MX Keys Mini: Which size is best?

Adam Speight 1 day ago
MacOS Sonoma vs MacOS Ventura: Apple’s new Mac features explained

MacOS Sonoma vs MacOS Ventura: Apple’s new Mac features explained

Gemma Ryles 4 days ago
Logitech MX Keys S vs Logitech MX Keys: Which keyboard is right for you?

Logitech MX Keys S vs Logitech MX Keys: Which keyboard is right for you?

Gemma Ryles 5 days ago
Windows 11 vs MacOS Ventura: Which operating system is best?

Windows 11 vs MacOS Ventura: Which operating system is best?

Adam Speight 5 days ago
Google Pixel Tablet vs Amazon Fire Max 11: Which tablet wins out?

Google Pixel Tablet vs Amazon Fire Max 11: Which tablet wins out?

Gemma Ryles 5 days ago
Adam Speight
By Adam Speight
Computing Editor
Adam is the Computing Editor of Trusted Reviews. He joined as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating from Newcastle University with an MA in Multimedia Journalism. After spending two years at WIRED,…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.