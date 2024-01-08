Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

TCL Nxtpaper 14 Pro vs TCL Tab 10 Nxtpaper 5G: What’s the difference?

As always, CES is kicking off the year with a bang in Las Vegas. A large number of brands are expected to announce their latest tech this week and TCL is no exception. 

The Chinese company has just unveiled its newest line of tablets, consisting of the TCL Nxtpaper 14 Pro and the TCL Tab 10 Nxtpaper 5G. Both tablets sport the brand’s new NXTPAPER 3.0 display technology but that doesn’t mean they’re identical by any means. 

Keep reading to learn how the TCL Nxtpaper 14 Pro and the TCL Tab 10 Nxtpaper 5G compare. 

The TCL Nxtpaper 14 Pro is more powerful 

The TCL Nxtpaper 14 Pro is the more powerful of the two tablets thanks to its high-performance MediaTek Dimensity 8020 chipset. This is paired with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. 

According to TCL, the tablet is a “productivity powerhouse” designed to support both work and entertainment. Of course, we haven’t had the opportunity to test the tablet’s performance ourselves, but it’ll need to be powerful to live up to these claims. 

The TCL Tab 10 Nxtpaper 5G is also powered by an octa-core processor, but the unnamed chipset is paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. That’s half the amount found on the 14 Pro. 

This makes sense as the Tab 10 is designed more so for light entertainment, reading and scrolling through social media than for work and productivity. 

TCL NXTPAPER 14 Pro

The TCL Nxtpaper 14 Pro takes full advantage of NXTPAPER 3.0 

Both the TCL Nxtpaper 14 Pro and the TCL Tab 10 Nxtpaper 5G include TCL’s latest NXTPAPER 3.0 technology optimised for human eyes, but only the 14 Pro takes advantage of the full range of features. 

Both tablets filter blue light by up to 61% for comfortable viewing and support DC dimming for a flicker-free experience. 

Both tablets also include the new 3-in-1 NXTPAPER UI, which offers three viewing modes optimised for different scenarios. This includes a normal mode for general tablet use, a low-contrast Colour Paper mode for comics and a black-and-white Ink Paper mode for reading e-books. 

The TCL Nxtpaper 14 Pro also packs an RGB sensor that detects the time and ambient light in the room, prompting the tablet to automatically adjust the colour temperature to fit your environment. TCL calls this feature Adaptive Colour Temperature. 

The TCL Tab 10 Nxtpaper 5G is ideal for on-the-go use

If you’re looking for a tablet perfect for taking out and about, the TCL Tab 10 Nxtpaper 5G is for you. 

Of course, both tablets are slim, lightweight and portable, but the Tab 10 has a smaller 10.4-inch 2K display, making it even easier to slip into your bag and take everywhere you go. For multitaskers, the larger screen on the TCL Nxtpaper 14 Pro will be your top choice thanks to its spacious 14-inch 2.8K display. 

5G is another key feature found on the Tab 10, making it possible to browse the web, check social media and stream movies with a speedy cellular connection. 

TCL Tab 10 Nxtpaper 5G

The TCL Nxtpaper 14 Pro has a bigger battery 

That said, if you need a tablet that’ll last you longer between charges, the TCL Nxtpaper 14 Pro has a much bigger battery. 

The 12000 mAh battery in the 14 Pro is huge and it supports 33W fast charging to get you on your way quickly when it comes time to stop and charge. 

The TCL Tab 10 Nxtpaper 5G features a 6000 mAh battery half the size of the 14 Pros. However, this doesn’t necessarily mean the 14 Pro will last twice as long. The larger laptop packs more features to power, meaning you’ll have to wait for our review of the two tablets to learn how the two battery lives compare in real-world use.

