Sonos Era 300 vs Apple HomePod 2: How do they compare?

Sonos has finally announced the Sonos Era 300 speaker, which boasts immersive audio tech in the form of Dolby Atmos.

The Sonos Era 300 will be available from 28th March 2023 in various regions including the United States and the United Kingdom.

But with the announcement of a new smart speaker, we wanted to see how it compared to the other speakers on the market, specifically the Apple HomePod 2.

Read on to find out all the key differences between these speakers so you can decide which one is better suited to your home.

The HomePod 2 is much cheaper

Apple is not known for producing exceptionally affordable tech, so you may be surprised to hear that the HomePod 2 is the cheaper option when compared to the Era 300.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

The HomePod 2 is currently available to buy from the Apple website as well as from third-party retailers. Both the White and Midnight variations come in with a $299 / £299 price tag. The Sonos Era 300 will cost $449 / £499 in comparison. It can also be found in both white and black colourways.

The HomePod 2 is available at a more accessible price than the Era 300, however, some of the features on the Era 300 may make it more appealing even with its higher cost.

Era 300 is more accessible to Android users

The Sonos Era 300 can be paired to Android and iOS devices via a Bluetooth connection. Having Bluetooth means users can connect and stream to the Era 300 without needing to download apps or connect to Wi-Fi, making it an ideal speaker to use at any larger parties or gatherings.

credit: Sonos

The HomePod 2 doesn’t support Bluetooth for pairing to other devices, connecting to devices that run iOS, iPadOS or macOS. This makes the HomePod 2 inaccessible to anyone who owns an Android device, which makes it less inclusive when compared to the Era 300.

Technically, there are some methods that allow Android users to connect to the HomePod 2, however, the support will not be as secure and we would not recommend downloading unfamiliar third-party software.

Both devices support Dolby Atmos

One of the biggest selling points of the Sonos Era 300 is its support for Dolby Atmos. Dolby Atmos is an object-based audio format that produces an immersive audio effect in a 3D space. The Era 300 can stream Dolby Atmos via a service such as Amazon Music.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

The HomePod 2 supports Atmos for both music and video, though its Spatial Audio format, another 3D audio technology that is essentially Atmos but tailored to work with iOS devices.

Era 300 can be connected to a turntable

The Sonos Era 300 can be connected to a turntable or other audio source with the Sonos Line-In Adaptor, which is sold separately. This may make the Era 300 more appealing to those interested in utilising their turntables or other audio devices. It could potentially be used with a wireless turntable with the Victrola Stream Carbon certified to work with Sonos devices.

credit: Sonos

Moreover, the Era 300 can be paired up with another Sonos Era 300 in a home cinema set-up with a soundbar, to give users a more immersive experience, with spatial audio being supported as well as Dolby Atmos.

The HomePod 2 does not feature any inputs, meaning it can not be physically connected to a record player or turntable. It can be connected with another HomePod 2 to create a stereo pair, but it’s worth noting that the HomePod 2 cannot connect to a HomePod Mini.