The Victrola Stream Onyx turntable is tailor made for your Sonos speakers

Kob Monney By Kob Monney
TV & Audio Editor

Victrola has whipped the covers off the latest version of its Stream turntable that’s designed to integrate seamlessly with Sonos products.

The Stream Onyx is the follow-up to the Stream Carbon that launched in 2022. It’s a premium priced, high-performance record player with wireless support that allows users to stream their vinyl straight to their Sonos speakers with no additional equipment required.

It’s able to do this as the Victrola is part of the Works with Sonos scheme, and it can be setup to access Sonos products via its app (Android and iOS). Once it’s been setup with a Sonos speaker, the Stream Onyx fully integrates within the Sonos S2 app for operation, and on the deck itself is an illuminated control knob that offers centralised volume control for your entire Sonos system.

Victrola Stream Onyx studio shot

The Stream Onyx is made from different materials than the Stream Carbon while still providing a premium look. Those changes include an aluminium tonearm and custom-designed removable headshell fitted with a premium Audio-Technica VM95E cartridge attached. Victrola also mentions they’ve made it easy for vinyl novices to operate the deck with its adjustable counterweight to produce the “correct downforce for dynamic frequency response and increased clarity”.

If you don’t have a Sonos system to hook the Stream Onyx up to, wired stereo speakers can be used with the turntable thanks to the RCA outputs. Speeds of 33.3 and 45 RPM are supported, and the player is available in any colour that you like unless it’s black.

Pre-orders for the Stream Onyx start on the 7th January 2023 on the Victrola website, and the likes of Amazon, Best Buy, Crutchfield, Abt, Listen Up, NFM and WWS, with a suggested retail price of $599.

Wider availability starts late February 2023, and Victrola has plans to distribute the record player in Europe later in the year.

