Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro vs Galaxy Watch 5: Time to go Pro?

Samsung has introduced a Pro edition of its Galaxy Watch, but is it worth the higher price? Here’s a breakdown of its key features.

Now that there’s a Pro edition of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5, you may be wondering if you should splash out some extra money for this top-spec version or if you should just stick with the mainline model. This article collects the major differences between the two, in order to help you make your decision.

Premium build

If you pick the Watch 5 Pro, you should notice straight away that there’s something different about it, above all due to the noticeably more rugged design, and the build quality which is premium-level.

Samsung claims that this wearable is made “for those that love the great outdoors”, so it stands to reason that it can withstand more wear and tear than the vanilla watch of the same series; the casing is even made of titanium, while the screen is made of the same Sapphire Crystal that you’ll find on the Watch 5.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro

Battery

The battery life is also another area where the Watch Pro has an advantage. With a typical capacity of 590mAh, you can expect stronger endurance from the Galaxy Watch Pro than you can from the standard Galaxy Watch, which offers 284mAh or 410mAh from the 40mm and 44mm case sizes respectively. Longer battery life can be a huge help when you might go some time between charges, particularly if you’re on a long multi-day hike for instance.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5

GPX

GPX is a new feature that’s arrived on the Galaxy Watch Pro, having not previously been present on any of Samsung’s wearables. This feature lets you record and share your hikes on the Samsung Health app with Route Workout, and you can download hiking and cycling routes too.

Price

Another key difference between the two, while not specs-related, is the price.

The price of the standard Galaxy Watch 5 ranges from £269 (40mm casing, no LTE) all the way up to £339 (44mm casing, LTE). Meanwhile there are two versions of the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, both with a 45mm casing; the Bluetooth-only version costs £429, while the LTE edition costs £479.

Early impressions

The Galaxy Watch 5 Pro does indeed offer some advantages over its standard edition sibling, with the stronger build quality and battery life likely being its two greatest selling points if you’re a keen off-road adventurer. However, the Galaxy Watch 5 still does offer impressive specifications overall, and is notably cheaper than the Pro version. We’ll have to put both of these devices through our rigourous review process before giving our definitive verdict on which one to buy.