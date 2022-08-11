How to pre-order the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5

Samsung has unveiled the long-awaited successor to the brilliant Galaxy Watch 4, and pre-orders are now live for those who want to bag one for themselves.

The Galaxy Watch 4 marked a huge turning point for Samsung’s mainline wearables, pivoting away from Tizen OS to fully embrace the new Wear OS 3 platform. That shift brought along a ton of new features, including better integration with Google Maps and a revamped ‘Tiles’ system.

The newly revealed Galaxy Watch 5 looks to build upon the work of its predecessor with a new collection of colourful watch faces and an improved BioActive Sensor for keeping a better eye on your health. If you want to be among the first early adopters to try out the Galaxy Watch 5 then here’s where you can pre-order one.

Samsung

Just like it’s currently doing for the Galaxy Z Flip 4, Samsung is offering a highly competitive trade-in offer for the Galaxy Watch 5. You’ll get a guaranteed value of £50 regardless of which wearable you trade in or its current state. As if that wasn’t enough, you can even claim a free pair of Galaxy Buds Live.

EE

If you’d rather spread out the cost of the Watch 5, much like a phone contract, then you can do exactly that over at EE. With plans from £22 a month and nothing to pay upfront, this option is particularly ideal if you already have a phone contract with EE as you can share the minutes and texts from your existing plan.

Amazon

Amazon currently has all variations of the Galaxy Watch 5 up for pre-order, so if you have some Amazon credit burning a hole in your digital wallet then you can put it to good use here. You’ll still have the option to claim a free pair of Galaxy Buds Live, helping you to make the most of the watch’s offline music feature.