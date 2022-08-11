 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

How to pre-order the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5

Thomas Deehan By Thomas Deehan linkedin Contact via linkedin
Buyers' Advice Editor

Samsung has unveiled the long-awaited successor to the brilliant Galaxy Watch 4, and pre-orders are now live for those who want to bag one for themselves.

The Galaxy Watch 4 marked a huge turning point for Samsung’s mainline wearables, pivoting away from Tizen OS to fully embrace the new Wear OS 3 platform. That shift brought along a ton of new features, including better integration with Google Maps and a revamped ‘Tiles’ system.

The newly revealed Galaxy Watch 5 looks to build upon the work of its predecessor with a new collection of colourful watch faces and an improved BioActive Sensor for keeping a better eye on your health. If you want to be among the first early adopters to try out the Galaxy Watch 5 then here’s where you can pre-order one.

Samsung

Just like it’s currently doing for the Galaxy Z Flip 4, Samsung is offering a highly competitive trade-in offer for the Galaxy Watch 5. You’ll get a guaranteed value of £50 regardless of which wearable you trade in or its current state. As if that wasn’t enough, you can even claim a free pair of Galaxy Buds Live.

EE

If you’d rather spread out the cost of the Watch 5, much like a phone contract, then you can do exactly that over at EE. With plans from £22 a month and nothing to pay upfront, this option is particularly ideal if you already have a phone contract with EE as you can share the minutes and texts from your existing plan.

Amazon

Amazon currently has all variations of the Galaxy Watch 5 up for pre-order, so if you have some Amazon credit burning a hole in your digital wallet then you can put it to good use here. You’ll still have the option to claim a free pair of Galaxy Buds Live, helping you to make the most of the watch’s offline music feature.

You might like…

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 vs Samsung Galaxy Watch 4: Which wearable wins?

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 vs Samsung Galaxy Watch 4: Which wearable wins?

Peter Phelps 4 hours ago
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 vs Galaxy S22 Ultra: Which flagship should you buy?

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 vs Galaxy S22 Ultra: Which flagship should you buy?

Hannah Davies 5 hours ago
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 S Pen Support: All you need to know

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 S Pen Support: All you need to know

Max Parker 5 hours ago
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 vs Galaxy Z Flip 3: What’s new?

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 vs Galaxy Z Flip 3: What’s new?

Hannah Davies 1 day ago
The Galaxy Z Fold 4 fails to fix big issues with the series

The Galaxy Z Fold 4 fails to fix big issues with the series

Alastair Stevenson 1 day ago
How to pre-order the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4

How to pre-order the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4

Thomas Deehan 1 day ago
Thomas Deehan
By Thomas Deehan linkedin Contact via linkedin
Buyers' Advice Editor
After graduating with an MA in History from University College London and cutting his teeth for several years as a journalist in the film and TV industries, Tom joined the Trusted Reviews team as a Co…
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.