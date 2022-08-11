 large image

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 S Pen Support: All you need to know

Max Parker
Editor

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 has finally been revealed as the brand’s flagship foldable phone for the year. It comes with a smattering of upgrades, but is an included S Pen one of them?

The S Pen has long been one of Samsung’s key accessories. The small stylus set the Galaxy Note series apart from the crowd, giving users a way to scribble down notes or even draw on that phone’s display.

Since the Note series has taken a backseat, the S Pen has become more widely used across Samsung’s line of phones, with it being an integral feature of the Galaxy S22 Ultra.

Does the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 support the S Pen?

Yes, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 fully supports the S Pen. You can doodle, sketch and take notes with the S Pen directly on the foldable phone’s inner display.

Two S Pens are supported on the foldable. There’s the S Pen Fold Editon, which lacks Bluetooth and purely works on the Fold 3 and Fold 4. This weighs just 8g and has a retractable pen tip, it’s also a lot smaller than the other option.

That other option is the S Pen Pro, a 14g stylus that supports Bluetooth LE and as a result, works with a select number of other Samsung devices including the Z Fold 4.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra with the S Pen out
S22 Ultra and the S Pen

Is there a slot for the S Pen on the Z Fold 4?

While rumours ahead of the launch had suggested we might see a dedicated silo added to the Z Fold 4 to hold an S Pen, this turned out to be inaccurate as there’s not a slot for the stylus on the new phone.

This makes using an S Pen with the Z Fold 4 a little tricky. Either you’ll need to carry the pen separately – hardly ideal given its size – or pair the foldable with one of Samsung’s S Pen cases.

Does the Z Fold 4 come with an S Pen included?

Unlike the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra which came with an S Pen included as part of the package, you’ll need to buy one separately here.

The S Pen Pro is priced at £99, while the S Pen Fold Edition is a little cheaper at £44. US pricing is currently unavailable.

