Razer Blade 16 (2024) vs Razer Blade 16 (2023): An OLED upgrade

Razer has introduced the new Blade 16 at CES 2024. It is a rather iterative upgrade with no change to the design but a big boost to the display alongside new Intel chip options make it intriguing nonetheless. Here are the key differences compared with the 2023 model.

Razer’s range of laptops has expanded in recent years, with new 16-inch and 18-inch models becoming available. The Razer Blade 16 turned heads last time out for its Dual Mode display that allowed you to switch resolutions and refresh rates natively. That’s stuck around this year but a new OLED panel option is the headline grabber.

So, it’s a new display as well as 14th-generation Intel chips that are here to set the Razer Blade 16 (2024) model apart. Let’s get into all the key details of those changes as well as what else is different.

The new Razer Blade 16 gets an OLED boost

If you weren’t keen on the Dual Mode display last year, you were instead offered a fairly standard QHD+ 240Hz IPS panel. But, in 2024, Razer has given this spec a boost to make it the option with this model. The change comes in the form of the luscious colour and deep contrast of OLED technology.

The new display keeps the QHD+ resolution and high 240Hz refresh rate but you get OLED too. Mini LED was all the rage on gaming laptops in 2023 but it seems like OLED gaming laptops will be a running theme in 2024, but its impressive Razer has managed a 240Hz refresh rate one to kick the year off.

The RTX 4060 model is gone, meaning a higher starting price

On first look, it may seem that the starting price of the Razer Blade 16 has gone up and, in a literal sense, it has. However, the change is because the lowest-end option from 2023 has been ditched, that being the RTX 4060 which started at £2,699.99 ($2,699.99), with an RTX 4070 model at £2,999.99 ($2,999.99) taking its spot. The new RTX 4070 version remains the same price as last year.

So, while you aren’t paying more for any Razer Blade 16 (2024) model that’s available compared to last year, the entry point has been increased by a few hundred pounds.

New 14th Gen Intel chips and some other small changes

Aside from the display, the other key change is with the Intel chips onboard. The Razer Blade 16 (2023) offered up Intel’s i9-13950HX chip, while the new model gets Raptor Lake refresh CPUs in the form of the i9-14900HX. The change is unlikely to bring a huge boost in performance with the core and thread count staying the same alongside just a small boost to the maximum clock speed.

The GPU isn’t going to help in that department either, as you’ll still find the same Nvidia RTX 4070/4080/4090 graphics chips onboard this year’s Blade 16 too. Other specifications also remain the same, with up to 64GB RAM and up to a 4TB SSD as well as the same Mercury and Black colour options.

Some smaller changes include a faster charger brick, with a 330W GaN charger this time out, up from a 280W GaN on the previous model. There’s also Wi-Fi 7 support too, a boost from Wi-Fi 6E.