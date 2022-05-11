Pixel Buds Pro vs Beats Fit Pro: How do they compare?

Every true wireless these days seem to be a ‘pro’ model, and Google has got in on the act with its new Pixel Buds Pro, but how do they compare with the Beats Fit Pro?

The Pixel and Beats are in more direct competition with each other than the Pixel Buds Pro and AirPods Pro would be, on account of the Fit Pro model lending an ear to Android integration.

As this comparison is closer, it’s well worth diving into the similarities (and differences) between these two earbuds to know how they compare.

Price

When they go on sale, Pixel Buds Pro will be priced at $199. We have asked for confirmation from Google as to what prices will be in other regions.

The Beats Fit Pro cost $199 / $199, and so the Pixel Buds Pro match them (at least in the US) in terms of pricing. They’re pretty much on equal footing here.

Design

Both the Pixel Buds Pro and Beats Fit Pro go down the more traditional route in terms of appearance, however, the Fit Pro come with built-in wing-tips. This added design feature would make them more suited to use for exercise as they’d be able to stay tucked in better. With a selection of ear-tips to the Ear Tip Fit Test, there are ways of making sure they are secure and don’t fall out, while the IPX4 rating ensures protection against sweat and rain.

The Pixel Buds Pro don’t come with wing-tips but do feature three ear-tip sizes and sensors that can measure pressure in the ear and try to reduce that pressure to avoid any discomfort. They match the Beats with the IPX4 rating, too. A point of difference is that the Beats utilise physical buttons over the Pixel’s touch controls. Some may prefer the accuracy of physical buttons over touch operation.

Both come in a range of colourful options, the Pixel earbuds in Coral, Lemongrass, Fog and Charcoal, while the Beats have black, white, sage grey and stone purple versions.

Features

The Pixel Buds Pro are the first in the Pixel bud series to boast noise cancellation and alongside ANC they have a transparency mode (which the A-Series Pixel Buds lacked). Battery life with ANC on is better than the Beats with 7 hours compared to 6, but overall the Beats edge it with 24 hours overall with the charging case, compared to 20.

iOS specific features for the Beats include one-touch pairing, automatic switching, dynamic head tracking when using Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos and hands-free “Hey, Siri” voice activation. Find My will help to track down your earbuds if they’re misplaced

You can expect the Pixel Buds Pro to feature many of the same features, with Google Fast Pair, automatic switching via its support for multipoint Bluetooth, Google Assistant integration plus Find My integration, and Google has said it’ll update the earbuds with Spatial Audio support later in the year. The features here are pretty similar, though it may be that the Android app for the Beats Fit Pro might make it more accessible for Android users as a potential purchase.

Sound

There’s no way of knowing what the Pixel Buds Pro sound as they’ve not been released. All we have as a basis for them is previous wireless earphones from Google, which played it a little safe but boasted clear and detailed sound for the asking price.

The support Volume EQ is there to dynamically adapt the listening volume and make tweaks to the frequency curve. Lower the volume and the headphones should increase bass levels while maintaining balance in the mid and high frequencies.

The Beats we know more, of course, as we reviewed them earlier in the year. We found them to be well balanced across the entire frequency range with strong bass, clear mids and sharp top end. They’re dynamic, fairly natural in their tone and offer good rhythmic skill with complex tracks. If Google can beat this performance then it’ll be well on its way to being one of the better true wireless around the $200 / £200 price point.

Verdict

This could turn out to be a closer fight than the AirPods Pro vs Pixel Buds Pro. The prices are similar and the features are similar, and it helps that the Beats are more considerate of Android users than other Apple headphones.

If you’re a runner or do lots of exercise, then the Beats might be the better option. Nevertheless, we’ll find out for sure when the Pixel Buds Pro are released in July 2022.