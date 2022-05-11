Google provides a sneak peek at its prototype AR glasses
During this year’s Google I/O conference, the technology company showed off an early prototype of its upcoming augmented reality glasses.
While Google didn’t provide a name for these AR glasses or share any specs, it did release a video that showed off some of their useful features.
Google’s AR glasses were used by various people to communicate, bypassing language barriers by having the Google Translate app provide subtitles during a verbal conversation.
Google claims that the AR glasses give people the “gift of communication with anyone, no matter what language they speak”.
We didn’t get to see any other features that the AR glasses are capable of, but we’d expect them to work alongside other Google applications and software such as Google Lens and Google Maps.
Google gave no indication of pricing or when these AR glasses will be made available to the public, but we’re expecting them to be a matter of years away rather than months.
This won’t be the first time that Google has launched a pair of AR glasses, having launched Google Glass back in 2013. The product was ultimately a failure, with numerous software issues and a high retail price that most people balked at.
But there’s a decent chance that history won’t repeat itself for Google’s next venture with AR glasses, as the technology has come on leaps and bounds since 2013.
Google isn’t the only technology company working on AR glasses if rumours are to be believed, with Apple, Amazon and Facebook all tipped to be working on heir own pairs.
The Trusted Take
I was really impressed by Google’s sneak peek at its AR glasses. Instead of focusing on gimmicks such as social media features or games such as Pokémon Go, it showed that AR glasses can help real-life situations such as communicating with someone who speaks another language.
I’m a lot more excited about the future of AR compared to VR, as I think the technology has a lot more potential. Helping people to communicate feels like the tip of the iceberg, and I can’t wait to hear more from Google in the coming years.