Google provides a sneak peek at its prototype AR glasses

During this year’s Google I/O conference, the technology company showed off an early prototype of its upcoming augmented reality glasses.

While Google didn’t provide a name for these AR glasses or share any specs, it did release a video that showed off some of their useful features.

Google’s AR glasses were used by various people to communicate, bypassing language barriers by having the Google Translate app provide subtitles during a verbal conversation.

Google claims that the AR glasses give people the “gift of communication with anyone, no matter what language they speak”.

We didn’t get to see any other features that the AR glasses are capable of, but we’d expect them to work alongside other Google applications and software such as Google Lens and Google Maps.

Google gave no indication of pricing or when these AR glasses will be made available to the public, but we’re expecting them to be a matter of years away rather than months.

This won’t be the first time that Google has launched a pair of AR glasses, having launched Google Glass back in 2013. The product was ultimately a failure, with numerous software issues and a high retail price that most people balked at.

But there’s a decent chance that history won’t repeat itself for Google’s next venture with AR glasses, as the technology has come on leaps and bounds since 2013.

Google isn’t the only technology company working on AR glasses if rumours are to be believed, with Apple, Amazon and Facebook all tipped to be working on heir own pairs.