Oppo Find N2 vs Oppo Find N2 Flip: What are the differences?

Oppo has unveiled not one but two new foldable phones, but what sets them apart? This article will outline the key differences.

Foldable phones are taking the world of smartphones by storm, adding unique form factors that have captured the imagination of enthusiasts. Oppo has just unveiled two new ones, the Find N2 and Find N2 Flip; so what makes one different from the other? Read on to find out.

Design

The fundamental difference between the two lie in the design. The Find N2 has a relatively large external screen, and opens up vertically a little like a book, similar to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4.

Oppo Find N2

By contrast, the Find N2 Flip is based around a clamshell design, so it folds up to be small but can open up horizontally to reveal a screen similar in size to that of a normal smartphone – so more along the lines of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 or the Motorola Razr 2022.

A key new design features shared in common by both handsets is the second-generation flexion hinge. This joint is lightweight, made of carbon fibre, and has made the crease in the middle of the folding screen less visible too.

Screen

Given the design differences, this evidently means big convergences in the screen as well.

The Find N2 Flip’s cover screen is the largest of any flip-style foldable smartphone, according to Oppo, and you’ll be able to view as many as six notifications on this outer display as well as previewing photos taken by the camera.

Oppo Find N2 Flip

Both the inner and outer screens of the Find N2 feature a 120Hz refresh rate. The inner display, which measures 7.1 inches, can reach 1550 nits of brightness while the outer display, which spans 5.54-inches, can attain a peak brightness of 1350 nits.

Availability

The Oppo Find N2 Flip will be the brand’s first foldable smartphone to launch in global markets, so you’ll be able to buy one of these for yourself when it launches. It seems that the Find N2 will not be launched worldwide, instead following a similar launch pattern to its predecessor.

Pricing and availability details of the Find N2 Flip will be released by Oppo at a later date.