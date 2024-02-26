Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

OnePlus Watch 2 vs Samsung Galaxy Watch 6: Which watch is better?

Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

OnePlus has just announced the second iteration of its flagship smartwatch, the OnePlus Watch 2. Here’s how it compares to Samsung’s latest smartwatch, the Galaxy Watch 6

Both smartwatches run Wear OS, the Google-made operating system for smartwatches that is designed to run seamlessly alongside Android phones. However, that doesn’t mean there aren’t several important differences to note between the two Wear OS watches. 

Keep reading to learn how the OnePlus Watch 2 and the Galaxy Watch 6 compare. 

The OnePlus Watch 2 features Dual-Engine Architecture 

The headline feature of the OnePlus Watch 2 is the smartwatch’s unique Dual-Engine Architecture, which consists of the Snapdragon W5 and the BES 2700 chipsets. 

This architecture enables the two chipsets to work together in tandem and switch between two popular wearable operating systems, Wear OS 4 and RTOS, for improved performance and battery life compared to its predecessor. 

The BES 2700 and RTOS handle background activity and daily tasks, freeing up the Snapdragon W5 and Wear OS to deal with heavier tasks, including running Wear OS apps. 

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 is powered by the Exynos W930 chipset, which takes advantage of a faster 1.4GHz processing speed than its processor. We found the performance to be very speedy, but you’ll have to wait for our full review of the OnePlus Watch 2 to learn how the two smartwatches compare. 

OnePlus Watch 2
OnePlus Watch 2

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 is equipped with a temperature sensor 

While the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 and the OnePlus Watch 2 share many of the same sensors, the Galaxy Watch 6 is the only one to include a temperature sensor. 

One useful benefit to the temperature sensor is cycle tracking, a feature that helps to predict ovulation dates, along with when you’ll next get your period. 

The temperature sensor also helps with sleep tracking, a feature we found to be very accurate when it came to the duration of time spent in bed and the number of times we woke up, though the numbers seemed off for deep and REM sleep. The Galaxy Watch 6 also provides written insight into sleep stages and tips on how to improve your circadian rhythm. 

The OnePlus Watch 2 also offers sleep tracking, including monitoring your different levels of sleep, sleep quality, sleep breathing rate, snorting risk and sleep blood oxygen levels. You’ll have to wait for our full review to hear how the sleep tracking performed in our experience 

The OnePlus Watch 2 has a 100-hour battery life 

The OnePlus Watch 2 packs a large 500 mAh battery that can deliver up to 100 hours of power with full watch functionality in the watch’s Smart Mode. The watch can also last up to 48 hours with heavy use or up to 12 days in the Power Save Mode. 

The watch also takes advantage of 7.5W VOOC fast charging which can take the watch from 0 to 100% in an hour, or get a full day’s worth of battery in just 10 minutes. 

We found the battery life on the Galaxy Watch 6 to be somewhat underwhelming. The Samsung smartwatch includes a 300 mAh battery that offers up to 40 hours of use with the always-on display off or up to 30 hours with the always-on display off. 

We were able to get a full day’s use of the watch but needed to charge it every night to make it through day two. 

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 features a bunch of new colourful watch faces
Samsung Galaxy Watch 6

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 integrates with the Galaxy ecosystem 

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 runs Google’s Wear OS operating system with the Samsung OneUI user interface applied on top. 

OneUI features across a range of Samsung products, including the brand’s smartphones, tablets and earbuds. This allows the Galaxy Watch 6 to mesh seamlessly with the Galaxy ecosystem as a whole. 

The OnePlus Watch 2 includes twice the storage capacity 

The OnePlus Watch 2 benefits from double the storage capacity found on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6. 

The OnePlus Watch 2 includes 32GB of storage, along with 2GB of RAM. The Galaxy Watch 6, on the other hand, includes 16GB of storage paired with the same 2GB of RAM. 

Hannah Davies
By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

Hannah joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating with a degree in English from Royal Holloway, University of London. She’s also worked and studied in the US, holding positions …

