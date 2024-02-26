OnePlus Watch 2 vs Apple Watch Series 9: Which is right for you?

Both the OnePlus Watch 2 and Apple Watch Series 9 are their respective brand’s current flagship smartwatch. Launched just months from each other, both promise an enhanced user experience.

How do the two watches compare? Should you opt for one over the other? Read on to learn the key differences between the OnePlus Watch 2 and Apple Watch Series 9 and work out which watch is better suited for you.

The OnePlus Watch 2 has a better battery life

The OnePlus Watch 2 promises up to 100 hours of battery life with regular use, or up to 48 hours of battery life with heavy use. In comparison the Apple Watch Series 9 hasn’t strayed far from its predecessors and still just promises a single day of battery life, which roughly translates to around 18 hours.

We did find that a full charge of the Apple Watch Series 9 takes just over an hour, which isn’t too dissimilar from the 60-minute promise of the OnePlus Watch 2, which we have yet to test ourselves.

The Apple Watch Series 9 also has other useful features for quick top-ups, including using your iPhone 15 to top up the watch.

OnePlus Watch 2 is cheaper

Announced today and available for pre-order until the 4th March, the OnePlus Watch 2 will start at £299/€329/$299.

The Apple Watch Series 9 is more expensive, currently starting at £399 / €449 / $399.

OnePlus Watch 2

Apple Watch has the double tap gesture

With the announcement of the Apple Watch Series 9 came the inclusion of the double-tap gesture. This allows users to tap the index finger and thumb on their watch hand twice to seamlessly perform actions, including answering phone calls, viewing messages, playing and pausing audio and more.

The double tap gesture is a particularly useful feature that makes using the Apple Watch more convenient, especially when out and about or during a workout.

Apple Watch Series 9 is just for Apple users

Much like previous Apple Watches, the Apple Watch Series 9 is only compatible with an iPhone and simply won’t work with other Android smartphones. If you already have an iPhone then an Apple Watch will allow you to seamlessly share your previous health and fitness data between the two.

The OnePlus Watch 2 is powered by the latest version of Wear OS, Android’s operating system which is designed specifically for smartwatches and wearables. It also provides access to some of the best Google apps and services. If you have an Android smartphone, then you’ll be much better off investing in an Android smartwatch instead.