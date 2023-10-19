OnePlus Open vs Honor Magic V2: Foldables compared

OnePlus has finally revealed its very first foldable phone. The OnePlus Open looks exciting but has plenty of tough competition, including the Honor Magic V2. Let’s compare.

Foldables are no longer a developing product on the mobile phone scene, with many manufacturers now in on the game. Honor has been a key part of it for a couple of years and, now, it’s being joined by OnePlus.

OnePlus has long been known for pushing the boundaries at the top end of the market, ever since it transitioned from a brand focused on bang-for-your-buck, but it has lagged behind slightly on getting a foldable to market. It’s now here to take on the Magic V2.

The Magic V2 is thinner and lighter

When it comes to foldable phone launches, many brands are quick to tout how thin and light their devices are, being keen to show how much screen they are squeezing into such a small form factor. But, the new OnePlus Open doesn’t match up to its Honor rival in that department.

The new OnePlus Open measures 5.8mm when unfolded and 245g. Make no mistake, that’s still good going, especially for a device sporting a 7.82-inch display on the inside. But, the Honor Magic V2 manages a positive negligible 231g and is 4.7mm thin. If the weight and thickness are one of the top selling points for you when considering these fancy foldables, it has to be Honor.

The OnePlus Open has camera lenses custom-made for foldables

The OnePlus Open positively slaps you in the face with camera features and specifications, all the while touting that its system has been custom-developed for a foldable. First off, it sees the debut of Sony’s new LYT-T808 image sensor on a foldable, which uses something called “Pixel Stacked” technology to enhance light intake and storage. That’s being used as the 48MP main sensor, alongside 64MP periscope telephoto (6x) and 48MP ultra-wide cameras. You’ll also find a 20MP sensor within the main display and a 32MP camera atop the cover screen.

Honor, by comparison, still offers some strong specs. The Magic V2 has a 50MP main, 20MP telephoto (2.5x) and 50MP ultra-wide. The proof will be in the pudding with this comparison so be sure to check out our full verdict on this in our Honor Magic V2 and OnePlus Open reviews.

Honor offers a larger battery

In the Magic V2, Honor manages to plonk a hefty 5,000mAh inside, and in a clever fashion. The device features two super-thin cells, ensuring the devices can be kept thin and have even weight distribution.

The OnePlus Open sports something slightly smaller at 4,805mAh. The difference isn’t huge so it likely won’t be a dealbreaker unless you’re all about getting as much juice out of your phone as possible.

OnePlus has put a focus on multitasking

Almost every demo of a large foldable phone will show users taking advantage of the larger display on the inside to use multiple apps. But, it remains far from a seamless experience on most devices.

As such, OnePlus is putting a big focus on fixing this with the Open. It’s calling it Open Canvas and allows more freedom than ever in terms of resizing windows as well as shifting focus between apps. You can also save up to nine multi-app presets for swift access. More desktop-like features like a taskbar, a “Recent” folder and simple moving of files are all present here too.

Many of these features aren’t necessarily new to the foldable markets but it’s the user interface and smooth experience that the OnePlus Open with its implementation that our reviewer, mobile editor Lewis Painter, rates so highly.