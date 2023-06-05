Motorola Edge 40 vs Google Pixel 7 Pro: Motorola or Google?

The smartphone market is getting more saturated every year, which is why we’re going to break down which handset is really worth your time.

We’re going to be running through four of the most important key differences and similarities between the Google Pixel 7 Pro and the Motorola Edge 40 so you can decide which phone is best suited to you.

The Edge 40 is cheaper

The Edge 40 has a reasonable starting price for the standard model, starting at £529.99.

For a flagship model, the Pixel 7 Pro is also affordable, although it is still more expensive than its Motorola rival. The starting price for the base model is £849/$899/€899.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Pixel 7 Pro comes with a larger battery

The Pixel 7 Pro comes with a large 5000mAh battery. We found that this handset would finish each day with around 10-15% battery life left. The new Extreme Power Saver mode is most advantageous for people that want their battery to last a lot longer, but it does severely limit the skills of the device.

The Edge 40 comes with a 4400mAh battery and has support for 68W TurboPower fast charging. We found that it had around 20% of the charge left at the end of the day, but more importantly, it can be charged up to 49% in just 15 minutes and up to full charge in 44 minutes.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Edge 40 boasts an endless-edge display

One of the most interesting design choices on the Edge 40 is the endless-edge display, meaning that the edges of the screen disappear seamlessly into the aluminium frame. It comes with a 6.55-inch screen with a Full HD+ resolution (2400×1080). We found the display to be crisp, and thanks to the 144Hz refresh rate, everything felt very responsive and smooth during day-to-day use.

The Pixel 7 Pro features a 6.7-inch Quad HD+ (1440×3120) resolution. The panel can hit up to 1000 nits of brightness, making it very easy to use in direct sunlight. HDR support allowed for crisp and vibrant imagery while watching TV content, and the 120Hz variable refresh rate meant that everything felt smooth during intensive workloads, and the battery can be conserved during less rigorous tasks.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Pixel 7 Pro comes with more camera sensors

The Edge 40 has an impressive camera array, including a 50-megapixel main camera with an impressively wide aperture and a 13MP ultrawide sensor. The main sensor is backed by pixel binning technology and optical image stabilisation, meaning that shots were packed with detail and boasted an impressive dynamic range. It did struggle in environments with next-to-no light at all, but it does manage very well in low-light conditions.

The Pixel 7 Pro also packs a 50MP sensor alongside a 12MP ultrawide sensor and a 48MP telephoto lens. We felt that all three cameras were capable of great shots, all of which were full of detail, dynamic range and rich, contrast-heavy colour. Reds and greens popped in daylight photos and exposure levels were consistent.