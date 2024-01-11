LG OLED M4 vs LG OLED M3: What’s new?

LG has taken to CES to showcase its new LG OLED M4, but how does the TV compare to last year’s LG OLED M3?

Both are almost completely wireless thanks to LG’s Zero Connect Box which allows AV transmissions to be handled wirelessly at transmission speeds up to 3x that of Wi-Fi 6E and can be stored up to 30 feet away from the TV. LG claims the OLED M4 is the first of its kind to support wireless video and audio transmission at up to 4K 144Hz, beating the 4K 120Hz wireless transmissions available on the LG OLED M3.

This isn’t the only upgrade arriving on the M4. Keep reading to discover all of the standout differences between the LG OLED M4 and the LG OLED M3.

The LG OLED M4 line includes a 65-inch size

The LG OLED M4 comes in a total of four sizes, including 97-inch, 83-inch, 77-inch and a new 65-inch model.

The LG OLED M3, meanwhile, is available in three sizes, including 97-inch, 82-inch and 77-inch.

The LG OLED M4 has a new processor

The LG OLED M4 is powered by a new a11 AI processor that offers a 70% improvement in graphic performance and a 30% faster processing speed compared to its predecessor. According to LG, this will deliver enhancements in both the picture and audio quality.

The LG OLED M3 is powered by the older a9 AI Processor Gen6.

LG OLED M4

The LG OLED M4 offers better AI upscaling

LG has also equipped the OLED M4 with improved AI upscaling. The TV utilises precise pixel-level image analysis to sharpen objects and backgrounds and reduce blur. According to LG, this should lead to a more clear and vibrant viewing experience.

The updated AI processor also analyses frequently used shades and refines the colours you see to better convey the mood intended by the filmmaker. Meanwhile, Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro splits the image into blocks to fine-tune brightness and contrast for a more three-dimensional effect.

The LG OLED M4 features improved sound

Another AI bonus on the LG OLED M4 is richer and fuller audio. This is thanks to the AI Sound Pro feature and the virtual 11.1.2 surround sound supported by the TV’s built-in speakers.

The 2024 model also uses AI to separate vocals from soundtracks to ensure dialogue is heard clearly.

LG OLED M3

The LG OLED M4 includes new gaming features

Finally, the LG OLED M4 is well equipped for gamers with its 4K 144Hz refresh rate and HDMI 2.1 features.

The TV also comes with the Game Optimiser which allows gamers to move between different display presets when moving between different game genres.

Both the LG OLED M4 and the OLED M3 include NVIDIA G-Sync and AMD FreeSync which help to reduce tearing and stuttering during gaming sessions.