Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

LG OLED M4 vs LG OLED M3: What’s new?

Hannah Davies By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

LG has taken to CES to showcase its new LG OLED M4, but how does the TV compare to last year’s LG OLED M3

Both are almost completely wireless thanks to LG’s Zero Connect Box which allows AV transmissions to be handled wirelessly at transmission speeds up to 3x that of Wi-Fi 6E and can be stored up to 30 feet away from the TV. LG claims the OLED M4 is the first of its kind to support wireless video and audio transmission at up to 4K 144Hz, beating the 4K 120Hz wireless transmissions available on the LG OLED M3. 

This isn’t the only upgrade arriving on the M4. Keep reading to discover all of the standout differences between the LG OLED M4 and the LG OLED M3. 

The LG OLED M4 line includes a 65-inch size 

The LG OLED M4 comes in a total of four sizes, including 97-inch, 83-inch, 77-inch and a new 65-inch model. 

The LG OLED M3, meanwhile, is available in three sizes, including 97-inch, 82-inch and 77-inch. 

The LG OLED M4 has a new processor 

The LG OLED M4 is powered by a new a11 AI processor that offers a 70% improvement in graphic performance and a 30% faster processing speed compared to its predecessor. According to LG, this will deliver enhancements in both the picture and audio quality. 

The LG OLED M3 is powered by the older a9 AI Processor Gen6. 

LG OLED M4
LG OLED M4

The LG OLED M4 offers better AI upscaling 

LG has also equipped the OLED M4 with improved AI upscaling. The TV utilises precise pixel-level image analysis to sharpen objects and backgrounds and reduce blur. According to LG, this should lead to a more clear and vibrant viewing experience. 

The updated AI processor also analyses frequently used shades and refines the colours you see to better convey the mood intended by the filmmaker. Meanwhile, Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro splits the image into blocks to fine-tune brightness and contrast for a more three-dimensional effect. 

The LG OLED M4 features improved sound 

Another AI bonus on the LG OLED M4 is richer and fuller audio. This is thanks to the AI Sound Pro feature and the virtual 11.1.2 surround sound supported by the TV’s built-in speakers. 

The 2024 model also uses AI to separate vocals from soundtracks to ensure dialogue is heard clearly. 

LG M3 OLED Fury Road
LG OLED M3

The LG OLED M4 includes new gaming features 

Finally, the LG OLED M4 is well equipped for gamers with its 4K 144Hz refresh rate and HDMI 2.1 features. 

The TV also comes with the Game Optimiser which allows gamers to move between different display presets when moving between different game genres. 

Both the LG OLED M4 and the OLED M3 include NVIDIA G-Sync and AMD FreeSync which help to reduce tearing and stuttering during gaming sessions.

You might like…

Samsung shows off Galaxy Buds prototype with OLED display

Samsung shows off Galaxy Buds prototype with OLED display

Jon Mundy 2 hours ago
The Clicks keyboard is my favourite new iPhone accessory

The Clicks keyboard is my favourite new iPhone accessory

Max Parker 12 hours ago
Belkin boosts Qi2 wireless charging line up for iPhone 15 and more

Belkin boosts Qi2 wireless charging line up for iPhone 15 and more

Chris Smith 14 hours ago
Anker at CES 2024: Massive Solix PowerStation joins Boom 2 upgrade

Anker at CES 2024: Massive Solix PowerStation joins Boom 2 upgrade

Chris Smith 16 hours ago
BMind AI smart mirror ensures you know who’s the fairest of them all

BMind AI smart mirror ensures you know who’s the fairest of them all

Chris Smith 17 hours ago
WHSP Ring removes anxiety from using voice assistants in public

WHSP Ring removes anxiety from using voice assistants in public

Chris Smith 18 hours ago
Hannah Davies
By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

Hannah joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating with a degree in English from Royal Holloway, University of London. She’s also worked and studied in the US, holding positions …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words