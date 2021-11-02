 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

The Apple AirPods 3rd Gen just received their first discount

Gemma Ryles By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer

The third generation of Apple AirPods just saw their first discount, so now’s the time to upgrade your earbuds on the cheap.

The third generation of Apple AirPods only came out in October of this year, but we’ve already spotted a fantastic deal from eBay, with the inclusion of the new MagSafe charging case.

These AirPods have an IPX4 sweat and water resistance rating, so you’ll be fine wearing these for your daily workout, and they will also be able to hold up in the rain since they’re resistant to water splashes.

Trusted Reviews
AirPods 3 just fell in price for the first time

AirPods 3 just fell in price for the first time

The newest generation of AirPods have been out for less than a month and they’ve already seen their first price drop. Just be sure to use the code FESTIVE15 at the checkout to receive the full discount.

  • eBay
  • Use code FESTIVE15 at checkout
  • Now £160.62
View Deal

These AirPods also look a little different than the ones that came before, with shorter stems and a frame that more closely resembles the pricier AirPods Pro.

For anyone who’s thinking of upgrading, know that the AirPods 3 have had their battery life boosted by 20% according to Apple, with an overall battery life of up to 30 hours, which is a six-hour improvement from the AirPods 2.

You might like…

The iPhone 11 is now almost as cheap as the Pixel 4a

The iPhone 11 is now almost as cheap as the Pixel 4a

Gemma Ryles 2 days ago
The expensive Bang and Olufsen Beoplay E8 2.0 earbuds have plummeted to under £100

The expensive Bang and Olufsen Beoplay E8 2.0 earbuds have plummeted to under £100

Thomas Deehan 5 days ago
iPhone 12 Deal: Your chance to save over £200 on Apple’s stylish phone

iPhone 12 Deal: Your chance to save over £200 on Apple’s stylish phone

Thomas Deehan 5 days ago

As mentioned, the MagSafe support that’s built into the charging case means that you can wirelessly charge the AirPods 3 when you’re in a pinch – handy if you already have a MagSafe charger that you use for your iPhone.

And for the audio enthusiasts out there, Apple also announced that AirPods 3 have support for Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos, so you can listen to your favourite tracks with a more immersive, 3D soundscape, while head-tracking also making an appearance to ensure that the sound is proportionate to where you’re looking.

Trusted Reviews
AirPods 3 just fell in price for the first time

AirPods 3 just fell in price for the first time

The newest generation of AirPods have been out for less than a month and they’ve already seen their first price drop. Just be sure to use the code FESTIVE15 at the checkout to receive the full discount.

  • eBay
  • Use code FESTIVE15 at checkout
  • Now £160.62
View Deal

And while we haven’t been able to deliver our final verdict on the AirPods 3 just yet, our deputy and mobile editor Max Parker has been testing out the AirPods for the last week.

Here’s what he had to say in his hands-on: “The AirPods 3 are a nice improvement over the previous version, with a slimmer overall look, much better sound and the benefits of Spatial Audio.”

This is the first price drop for the AirPods 3 that we’ve spotted, so we don’t expect this deal to hang around for long, but if you’re interested then you might want to jump on this deal now before it’s gone.

Gemma Ryles
By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer
Gemma joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer after graduating from Leeds Beckett University with a Journalism degree. She's worked with national outlets, covering breaking news stories to reviews fo…
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have 9 million users a month around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.