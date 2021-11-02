The Apple AirPods 3rd Gen just received their first discount

The third generation of Apple AirPods just saw their first discount, so now’s the time to upgrade your earbuds on the cheap.

The third generation of Apple AirPods only came out in October of this year, but we’ve already spotted a fantastic deal from eBay, with the inclusion of the new MagSafe charging case.

These AirPods have an IPX4 sweat and water resistance rating, so you’ll be fine wearing these for your daily workout, and they will also be able to hold up in the rain since they’re resistant to water splashes.

AirPods 3 just fell in price for the first time The newest generation of AirPods have been out for less than a month and they’ve already seen their first price drop. Just be sure to use the code FESTIVE15 at the checkout to receive the full discount. eBay

These AirPods also look a little different than the ones that came before, with shorter stems and a frame that more closely resembles the pricier AirPods Pro.

For anyone who’s thinking of upgrading, know that the AirPods 3 have had their battery life boosted by 20% according to Apple, with an overall battery life of up to 30 hours, which is a six-hour improvement from the AirPods 2.

As mentioned, the MagSafe support that’s built into the charging case means that you can wirelessly charge the AirPods 3 when you’re in a pinch – handy if you already have a MagSafe charger that you use for your iPhone.

And for the audio enthusiasts out there, Apple also announced that AirPods 3 have support for Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos, so you can listen to your favourite tracks with a more immersive, 3D soundscape, while head-tracking also making an appearance to ensure that the sound is proportionate to where you’re looking.

And while we haven’t been able to deliver our final verdict on the AirPods 3 just yet, our deputy and mobile editor Max Parker has been testing out the AirPods for the last week.

Here’s what he had to say in his hands-on: “The AirPods 3 are a nice improvement over the previous version, with a slimmer overall look, much better sound and the benefits of Spatial Audio.”

This is the first price drop for the AirPods 3 that we’ve spotted, so we don’t expect this deal to hang around for long, but if you’re interested then you might want to jump on this deal now before it’s gone.