Apple has ditched another Intel Mac from its lineup

Apple’s smallest iMac has been discontinued, leaving the 24-inch and 27-inch as the only sizes available to buy.

The 21.5-inch iMac quietly disappeared from Apple’s website at some point on October 29, according to data seen by 9to5Mac. The change was first spotted by Tech God on Twitter, who noticed the desktop computer was missing from the line-up on Apple’s website.

Until this date, the 21.5-inch iMac had still been available to buy alongside the two larger models. It came packing a 2.3GHz dual-core 7th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, Intel Iris Plus Graphics 640, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage and cost £1,049/$1,099.

However, despite its lower price, the iMac was outdated when compared with Apple’s more recent releases due to its older design and Intel processor.

The now-discontinued iMac featured a 21.5-inch display, a wide black bezel and chin and only came in Silver, while’s most recent 2021 model features a larger 24-inch screen, a slimmer and more subtle white border and comes in a wider variety of nostalgia-inducing colours, including Green, Yellow, Orange, Pink, Purple, Blue and Silver with matching stands.

Perhaps most notably, the newer iMac is powered by Apple’s M1 chip with an 8-core CPU and up to 8-core GPU, marking a step forward in Apple’s transition away from Intel and toward its own Apple Silicon processors.

The price difference isn’t too dramatic either, with prices for the updated 24-inch model starting at £1,249/$1,299 – just £200 more than the older 21.5-inch model.

That said, a 27-inch model with the same dated design and Intel chip as the 21.5-inch iMac is still being sold on Apple’s website, so the company hasn’t completely phased out the older specs.

You can also continue to purchase the 21.5-inch iMac through other retailers, as well as in Apple’s own Certified Refurbished store for as low as £889.