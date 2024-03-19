Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Honor Magic 6 Ultimate vs Honor Magic 6 Pro: What’s the difference?

Lewis Painter By Lewis Painter linkedin Contact via linkedin
Mobile Editor

The Honor Magic 6 Ultimate has been revealed in China, but how does it compare to the already capable Honor Magic 6 Pro?

While the two smartphones sport the same key high-end spec, the Magic 6 Ultimate looks to differentiate itself with the inclusion of particularly high-end tech like LiDAR and satellite connectivity. The catch? It’s only available in China right now, and it’s unclear whether it’ll make it to other regions anytime soon.

While we haven’t gone hands-on with the Honor Magic 6 Ultimate, we have spent plenty of time with the near-identical Honor Magic 6 Pro. With that in mind, here’s how the two compare. 

The Honor Magic 6 Ultimate has a different look

Similar to what we’ve seen from Samsung’s Galaxy S24 series, where the Ultra sports a rather unique look, the Honor Magic 6 Ultimate looks quite a bit different from the Magic 6 Pro – if you’re looking at the rear of the device, that is.

The Honor Magic 6 Pro sports a fairly large circular camera bump on the rear, complete with a textured pattern and a shiny aluminium frame that makes it look more squircle than circle, and comes in either a glass or vegan leather back. The former is avaialble in black, while the latter is available in an appealing shade of green.

Honor Magic 6 Ultimate in Black and Purple
Honor Magic 6 Ultimate

On the other hand, the Honor Magic 6 Ultimate sports a much more square camera bump on the rear, complete with metallic lines extending from the top-left and bottom-right of the bump to give it a unique look. 

Unlike the Magic 6 Pro, it’s available exclusively in vegan leather, be it Ink Rock Black or an attractive pink/purple hue dubbed Sky Purple by Honor.  

The Honor Magic 6 Ultimate has upgraded display protection

Though the Honor Magic 6 Ultimate sports the same high-end 6.8-inch AMOLED screen, complete with the same 5000nits max brightness, there is a difference between the two – screen protection.

The Honor Magic 6 Pro comes with Honor’s second-gen nanocrystalline JuRhino screen tech, and given that our sample has yet to get a single scratch, it seems pretty tough.

However, the Magic 6 Ultimate takes things up a notch with Honor’s newer (and slightly oddly named) Honor King Kong Rhinoceros glass. 

According to Honor, the screen tech offers ten times the scratch and fall resistance of previous iterations of Honor’s protective glass. It also passed the Swiss SGS multi-scenario gold standard with a five-star rating, which makes it pretty tough, even compared to the already durable Magic 6 Pro.

The Honor Magic 6 Ultimate has LIDAR camera tech

The Honor Magic 6 Pro and Magic 6 Ultimate share the same core camera offering – and it’s an absolute cracker. 

It’s fronted by a 50MP primary camera with a large 1/1.3-inch sensor and a variable aperture that gives you the option of shooting in f/1.4 or f/2.0, though it’s the periscope that’s more interesting. 

It has the largest periscope sensor around, at 1/1.49 inches, and coupled with a whopping 180MP resolution, it is capable of impressive zoom photography that we felt could compete with the zoom prowess of the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra. A 50MP 122-degree ultrawide with AF rounds out the trio.  

Honor Magic 6 Ultimate LiDAR system
Honor Magic 6 Ultimate

The Honor Magic 6 Ultimate kicks things up a gear with its focus technology, boasting support for LiDAR in place of the Magic 6 Pro’s Laser AF. 

Honor says the sensor has 1200 laser focus points and supports 60fps high-speed tracking. This allows for omnidirectional motion capture and fast and accurate autofocus, which should benefit Honor’s rapid Falcon Shot tech in particular.

The Honor Magic 6 Ultimate offers satellite connectivity – in China

Another key area where the Honor Magic 6 Ultimate differs from the Magic 6 Pro is connectivity, and satellite connectivity in particular – as long as you’re in China, that is. 

The Magic 6 Ultimate can connect to China’s Tiantong satellite and, with support for real-time voice calls and two-way text messages, it sounds more capable than what you’ll find on an iPhone 15.

Honor claims that its self-developed satellite antenna boosts performance by 11% compared to competing mobile satellite systems, and when combined with the Honor C1+ chipset, the connection should be fast without drawing much power. 

Both phones are otherwise near-identical

Aside from the aforementioned differences, the Magic 6 Ultimate and Magic 6 Pro are practically identical. 

They sport the same high-end 6.8-inch AMOLED display and all the eye-protecting features that come with it, along with the same capable triple camera system, same 5600mAh silicon-ion battery, same charging speeds, same Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, sa- okay, you probably get the point by now. 

Here’s a breakdown of the Honor Magic 6 Pro’s spec to give you an idea of the kind of experience on offer:

Honor Magic 6 Pro specs

UK RRP
Manufacturer
Screen Size
Storage Capacity
Rear Camera
Front Camera
Video Recording
IP rating
Battery
Wireless charging
Fast Charging
Size (Dimensions)
Weight
Operating System
Release Date
First Reviewed Date
Resolution
HDR
Refresh Rate
Ports
Chipset
RAM
Colours
Stated Power
Honor Magic 6 Pro
£1099
Honor
6.8 inches
512GB
50MP + 180MP + 50MP
50MP
Yes
IP68
5600 mAh
Yes
Yes
75.8 x 8.9 x 162.5 MM
225 G
Android 14 (MagicOS 8)
2024
25/02/2024
1280 x 2800
Yes
120 Hz
USB-C
Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
12GB
Green, Black
80 W

You might like…

Lenovo Legion Tab vs Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE: Which should you buy?

Lenovo Legion Tab vs Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE: Which should you buy?

Lewis Painter 1 hour ago
Intel Core i9-14900KS vs Intel Core i9-14900K: What’s the difference?

Intel Core i9-14900KS vs Intel Core i9-14900K: What’s the difference?

Ryan Jones 21 hours ago
Instax Mini 99 vs Instax Mini 90: What’s new?

Instax Mini 99 vs Instax Mini 90: What’s new?

Hannah Davies 22 hours ago
Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 vs Snapdragon 8 Gen 3: What’s the difference?

Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 vs Snapdragon 8 Gen 3: What’s the difference?

Ryan Jones 1 day ago
Qualcomm Snapdragon 8S Gen 3 vs MediaTek Dimensity 8300: What’s the difference?

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8S Gen 3 vs MediaTek Dimensity 8300: What’s the difference?

Lewis Painter 1 day ago
Asus Zenfone 11 Ultra vs iPhone 15 Pro: How do they compare?

Asus Zenfone 11 Ultra vs iPhone 15 Pro: How do they compare?

Hannah Davies 5 days ago
Lewis Painter
By Lewis Painter linkedin Contact via linkedin
Mobile Editor

Lewis is the Mobile Editor of Trusted Reviews with plenty of phone experience, from the Nokia 3210 to the iPhone 14 Pro Max. He has been in the tech industry writing about phones, headphones, tablets,…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words