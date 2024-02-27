Honor Magic 6 Pro vs iPhone 15 Pro Max: How do the phones compare?

Honor recently announced its latest smartphone, the Honor Magic 6 Pro. Here’s how it compares to Apple’s top-of-the-line iPhone 15 Pro Max.

The Honor Magic 6 Pro brings a range of improvements compared to its predecessor, from a faster processor to a bigger telephoto lens and a higher-capacity battery, but how does it compare to Apple’s most advanced iPhone?

Keep reading to learn how the Honor Magic 6 Pro stands up to the iPhone 15 Pro Max.

The Honor Magic 6 Pro has a brighter screen

Both the Honor Magic 6 Pro and the iPhone 15 Pro Max have similar-sized screens at 6.8 inches and 6.7 inches, respectively. However, the Honor Magic 6 Pro has a brighter screen.

The display on the Honor Magic 6 Pro has an impressively high peak brightness of 5000 nits when playing HDR content or 1600 nits with regular content.

The iPhone 15 Pro Max, meanwhile, has a (still very bright) peak brightness of 2000 nits outdoors, 1600 nits when playing HDR content or 1000 nits of typical brightness.

Honor Magic 6 Pro

The iPhone 15 Pro Max has a more powerful chipset

While both smartphones carry powerful flagship chipsets, no chipset has come close to the scores achieved by the A17 Pro in the iPhone 15 Pro Max in our tests.

The iPhone 15 Pro Max is powered by Apple’s top-of-the-line mobile processor with a 6-core CPU, 6-core GPU and 16-core Neural Engine. The chipset is paired with up to 1TB of storage and 8GB of RAM.

The Honor Magic 6 Pro also carries a flagship chip in the form of Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. We found the chipset to be plenty powerful enough to deliver near-instant app load times and lightning-fast response times as well as impressive gaming performance and GenAI abilities.

The Honor Magic 6 Pro includes 512GB of storage and 12GB of RAM.

The Honor Magic 6 Pro has a 180-megapixel telephoto camera

Both the Honor Magic 6 Pro and the iPhone 15 Pro Max carry large capable triple cameras, including periscope telephoto lenses.

The iPhone 15 Pro Max is led by a 48-megapixel wide angle sensor, followed by a 12-megapixel ultra-wide lens and a 12-megapixel telephoto lens with up to 5x optical zoom and 25x digital zoom.

The Honor Magic 6 Pro, meanwhile, takes advantage of a 50-megapixel wide angle sensor, backed up by a second 50-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens and a huge 180-megapixel telephoto lens with 2.5x optical zoom and 100x digital zoom.

We were highly impressed by both cameras, though the Honor Magic 6 Pro takes the edge when it comes to zoom performance. The iPhone 15 Pro Max, meanwhile, remains our pick for best video on a camera phone.

iPhone 15 Pro Max

The iPhone 15 Pro Max is integrated with the Apple ecosystem

A major perk (or drawback, depending on how you see it) to the iPhone 15 Pro Max is the smartphone’s deep integration within the Apple ecosystem.

For Mac users, Apple Watch wearers and AirPods enthusiasts, the iPhone 15 Pro Max will fit seamlessly into their tech setups.

The same goes for the Honor Magic 6 Pro and the MagicOS UI that runs across Honor’s own product line.

The Honor Magic 6 Pro has a bigger battery

Finally, you’re going to want a smartphone that can last all day.

Both the Honor Magic 6 Pro and the iPhone 15 Pro Max boast all-day battery lives, pushing as far as two days with lighter use. However, the Honor Magic 6 Pro does include a larger 5600 mAh battery compared to the 4441 mAh one powering the iPhone 15 Pro Max.

The Honor Magic 6 Pro also delivers faster wired charging and faster wireless charging, though only the iPhone offers support for Apple’s MagSafe standard.