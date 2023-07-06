Honor 90 vs Honor 70: Is the upgrade worth it?

Honor has just released the new Honor 90 handset, which boasts a 200-megapixel main sensor as well as a 5000mAh battery.

Honor has finally decided to upgrade its mid-range handset line-up with the Honor 90. This handset will be available to pre-order from today (6th July) and will be available across Europe and China.

With the release of a brand new handset, we wanted to see how it stacks up against its predecessor, the Honor 70. Keep reading to find out all the vital differences and similarities between these handsets so you can decide if it’s worth the upgrade.

Honor 90 comes with an AMOLED display

The Honor 90 comes with an impressive screen, featuring a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 2664×1200 resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. Honor claims that it has a peak brightness of 1600 nits, which should make it useable in bright outdoor settings.

The Honor 70 is very similar to its successor but has been slightly edged out in terms of specs. It has a 6.7-inch OLED display with up to a 120Hz refresh rate and a 2400×1080 resolution. Since the Honor 90 comes with improved screen technology as well as an upped resolution, we anticipate that it will allow for a better user experience with more vibrant colours and sharper imagery.

Honor 70. Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

200-megapixel main sensor on the Honor 90

Honor has taken a lot of care to improve its cameras, with its latest handset boasting a 200-megapixel rear sensor. This is accompanied by a 12MP ultra-wide and macro sensor as well as a 2MP depth camera. Since this phone comes with pixel binning, not every image will have the benefit of the 200MP sensor, but when in use it should provide a lot of detail and clarity.

The Honor 70 opted to use a 54-megapixel main sensor, 50MP ultrawide and macro sensor plus the same 2MP depth sensor. In our review, we noted that it performed excellently overall, with a lot of detail and versatility in every image. Most of its positive photographic abilities were concentrated on the main sensor, but it was more than serviceable for everyday use. The 200MP sensor on the Honor 90 could snag it a spot on our best camera phones roundup, but you will have to wait for our full review to hear our breakdown of the Honor 90’s camera abilities.

5000mAh battery on the Honor 90

Android phones are known for their impressive battery life. The Honor 70 came kitted out with a 4800mAh battery with support for 66W fast charging. The manufacturer claims that it can charge from 3% to 60% in just 20 minutes, but we were unable to validate these claims due to the phone being packaged with an EU charger. Provided that you are using the correct charger, you should be able to benefit from the fast-charging technology, although it’s worth noting that there is no wireless charging support here.

The Honor 90 has an even larger battery, at 5000mAh. It has the same support for 66W Honor SuperCharge, with Honor claiming that it can charge to 20% in five minutes. If these claims are true, this would give the Honor 90 more endurance and faster charging times, making it better suited for those who frequently forget to charge their phone at the end of a long day.

Honor 90. Image Credit (Honor)

Honor 90 comes in more colourways

The Honor 70 has a premium and mature design, featuring a frosted effect on the rear that kept finger smudges at bay. It can be found in three colourways, including Crystal Silver, Emerald Green and Midnight Black.

The Honor 90 has a similar design to its predecessor, with the same large camera modules on the rear and muted colourways. It can be found in four colours, including Emerald Green, Peacock Blue, Midnight Black and the Honor store exclusive colour Diamond Silver. The latter of the bunch has a textured criss-cross design on the rear, with the other three coming in one block colour.