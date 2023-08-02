Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

DJI Osmo Action 4 vs DJI Osmo Action 3: What’s new?

Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

DJI recently unveiled its latest action camera with the Osmo Action 4, but how does the camera compare to last year’s Osmo Action 3

The two cameras share a lot in common, from their dual touchscreens to the same ISO, shutter speed and even battery life. However, there have been a number of changes made for the next generation of the Osmo Action. 

Keep reading to discover all the major differences between these two DJI action cameras. 

The DJI Osmo Action 4 has better waterproofing  

When it comes to the physical designs of these two action cameras, the DJI Osmo Action 4 and the Osmo Action 3 are very similar. 

Both cameras measure 70.5 × 44.2 × 32.8mm, both weigh 145g and both feature dual-screen design. However, one difference is the waterproofing. 

Where the Osmo Action 3 is waterproof up to 16m without a case, the Osmo Action 4 can plunge up to 18m. Both cameras can go as low as 60m with the addition of DJI’s Waterproof Case. 

DJI Osmo Action 4
DJI Osmo Action 4

The DJI Osmo Action 4 has improved stabilisation 

Both cameras benefit from DJI’s RockSteady 3.0 stabilisation, along with HorizonBalancing and HorizonSteady for horizontal shooting. 

However, the Osmo Action 4 also includes the upgraded RockSteady 3.0+ stabilisation. 

The DJI Osmo Action 3 snaps higher-resolution stills and video 

Despite the Osmo Action 4 carrying a larger 1/1.3-inch sensor which should improve low-light performance, the Osmo Action 3 actually boasts slightly better specs when it comes to photo and video resolution. 

The Osmo Action 3 is capable of delivering 12-megapixel stills with a max photo resolution of 4000 x 3000 and a 4K video resolution of 4096 x 3072, while the Osmo Action 4 tops out at a slightly lower-resolution 10-megapixels and 3648 x 2736 for stills and 3840 x 2880 for 4K video. 
The front screen of the DJI Osmo Action 3
DJI Osmo Action 3

The DJI Osmo Action 4 supports larger memory cards 

When it comes to storage, you’ll be able to save larger files to the DJI Osmo Action 4 as well as more stills and videos overall. 

This is thanks to support for up to 512GB microSD cards, whereas the Osmo Action 3 only supports microSD cards up to 256GB in size. 

The DJI Osmo Action 3 is cheaper 

As you might expect, the DJI Osmo Action 4 is more expensive at launch than its predecessor. The Standard Combo is priced at £379, while the Adventure Combo – which includes more batteries among other accessories– will cost you £469. 

If you’re looking to save a bit of money, the Osmo Action 3 Standard Combo is currently priced at £309, while the Adventure Combo will set you back £399. That’s a £70 saving on either package.

Hannah Davies
By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer
Hannah joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating with a degree in English from Royal Holloway, University of London. She’s also worked and studied in the US, holding positions …

