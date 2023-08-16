Corsair K70 Max vs Corsair K70 RGB Pro: Which Corsair is best?

Gaming keyboards come in all different shapes and sizes, which can make picking a new one an arduous affair.

Corsair is known for its fantastic gaming peripherals, from keyboards to headsets and even fully-formed PCs.

Today, we wanted to take a closer look at two fantastic Corsair keyboards, the K70 Max and the K70 RGB Pro. If you want to learn all of the key differences and similarities between these two devices then make sure you keep reading, as we’re going to be running through everything you need to know.

The Corsair K70 Max is more expensive

Neither the Corsair K70 RGB Pro nor Corsair K70 Max are particularly affordable gaming keyboards, but you may want to consider the former if you’re hoping to save a little money.

The K70 RGB Pro has a $179.99/£169.99 price tag and can be found on the Corsair website and a variety of other third-party sites. The Corsair K70 Max is a lot less accessible in comparison, coming in at a whopping $229.99/£219.99.

K70 Max has adjustable Corsair MGX switches

The biggest difference between the two gaming keyboards can be found with the switches. The Corsair K70 Max uses hall-effect switches, which register actuations as a magnet is sent down the switch’s stem sensor, unlike traditional mechanisms. This means that the actuation of these switches can be adjusted, with the switch’s travel range sitting at 0. mm-3.6 mm and being adjustable in 0.1mm increments.

Meanwhile, the Corsair K70 RGB Pro comes with more conventional Cherry MX switches, specifically MX Red RGB switches. Our review model came with 45cN actuation force making them light and snappy to the touch, with a linear feeling that kept everything feeling simple. These Red switches work well for both gaming and typing out an essay, but if you’re looking for something a little different, this keyboard is also available with Blues, Blacks and Browns, as well as Silent Reds, and MX SPEED Silver switches for maximum speediness.

These Cherry MX switches feel great, but the actuation can’t be adjusted like they can with the magnetic counterparts of the K70 Max. So those craving as many customisation options as possible are best off spending more on the K70 Max.

Corsair K70 Max – Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

K70 Max has a memory foam wrist rest

Corsair bundles both keyboards with a detachable magnetic wrist rest, providing extra comfort for your hands while typing. However, the keyboards differ in which material they use for the wrist rest.

The K70 Max wrist rest comes with a leatherette cover and memory foam cushion. It offers more padding than the majority of wrist rests we’ve tested, resulting in an incredibly comfortable typing experience.

The Corsair K70 RGB Pro has a thin fabric wrist rest, which is very thin compared to the plush counterpart of the K70 Max, as it lacks the thick memory foam padding. We still described it as being comfortable in our review, although there’s no doubt that the K70 Max has the edge here.

Both have support for Corsari’s iCUE software

Both keyboards come with support for Corsair’s own iCUE software. This companion software is free to download and use, with our reviewers noting that it pairs perfectly with both models.

When used with the K70 Max specifically, it unlocks the keyboard’s potential with accessible and convenient changes. This includes the switch’s actuation point and dual-actuation features; programming these changes was simple thanks to the redesigned UI that feels a lot more responsive to use. Users can remap the individual key lighting for a truly personalised experience and access a wide manner of presets, too.

The Corsair K70 RGB Pro also comes with a variety of versatile customisation options alongside plenty of pre-installed lighting presets that can be toggled and changed. This makes both the K70 Max and K70 RGB Pro ideal keyboards for anyone who wants more control over their keyboard and the ability to switch up RGB lights to suit their rig’s style.

Corsair K70 RGB Pro – Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

8000Hz polling rate on both models

The Corsair K70 Max and Corsair K70 RGB Pro both come with an 8000Hz polling rate. A high polling rate, in theory, translates to less latency, resulting in less lag and a more responsive experience overall.

Both reviews noted that these keyboards had some of the most responsive performances that they had ever seen, making both options a fantastic choice for competitive gamers where every second counts.

The two keyboards also share an identical key layout too, including the volume roller in the top-right corner.