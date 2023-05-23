Amazon Fire Max 11 vs iPad 10: Amazon or Apple?

Amazon recently announced the latest addition to its tablet family with the Amazon Fire Max 11. But does it have any hopes of dethroning Apple?

The announcement of a new Amazon tablet has caught our attention. The Amazon Fire Max 11 is already available to pre-order from the Amazon website with shipments commencing on June 14. It has a starting price of £249.99/$229.99 and can be purchased as a bundle, with the option for a Keyboard Case and Stylus Pen.

With another device hitting the market, we wanted to see how it stacks up against what could be considered the king of tablets, the iPad 10th-gen. Keep reading to find out all the key differences between these tablets so you can decide which is best suited to your needs.

The Fire Max 11 is more affordable

Apple is not known for creating particularly affordable products, but its base iPad range is the most accessible in terms of pricing. The starting model of the iPad 10 – which comes with 64GB of storage and 4GB RAM – will cost you £499/$449/€589.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

The Fire Max 11 is a lot more affordable in comparison, with the same base specs coming with a £249/$229 price tag. Picking the bundled option, which includes a Keyboard Case and Stylus, brings the price up to £375/$329, making it the better low-cost option.

Fire Max 11 has a longer quoted battery life

Apple claims that the iPad 10 can last for around 10 hours during normal day-to-day use, but that number will fluctuate depending on what activities you’re engaging with. We found this outline to be a steadfast guide, with our model being left with over 50% of battery after a typical day.

Image Credit (Amazon)

Amazon has given the Fire Max 11 a quoted battery life of 14 hours, putting it well above what the iPad 10 is capable of. The company did mention that this will vary depending on device settings and usage, but it could be the better option for anyone hoping to watch media content or browse the web on particularly long journeys.

A14 vs Octa-core processor

The iPad 10 comes with the A14 Bionic chip, which originally made its debut on the iPhone 12 series. The A14 comes with a six-core CPU, a four-core GPU and a 16-core Neural Engine. We thought that it ticked all the boxes when it came to performance, with an improved gaming experience when compared to its predecessor and no noticeable lag while navigating the device.

Image Credit (Amazon)

The Fire Max 11 comes with an Octa-core processor and a 2x Arm Cortex-A78 GPU. Amazon claims that it is almost 50% faster than Amazon’s next fastest tablet, with more than enough power for gaming, fast streaming and multitasking. While we can’t make any claims about the performance before we get this model in for testing, Apple’s iPads are known for being speedy and smooth devices, so it wouldn’t be too surprising if Amazon did lose out in this category.

The software differences will be key

Of course, the iPad 10 runs iPadOS – arguably the best software on any tablet thanks to a deep App Store and yearly updates.

The Amazon Fire Max 11 runs Amazon’s heavily customised version of Android, complete with a very Prime-heavy homescreen and even lockscreen ads if you choose the cheapest model. There’s no Google Play, instead Amazon’s App Store is where you’ll find and download apps.