Acer Predator vs Acer Nitro: What’s the difference?

Adam Speight By Adam Speight
Computing Editor

Most Windows laptop manufacturers have numerous brands and sub-brands for their different ranges now. Acer is no different, with Predator and Nitro making up its gaming arm. Here’s what sets them apart.

If you’ve spent much time scouring the web for new gaming hardware, you’ll have likely come across Acer Predator and Acer Nitro devices at some point. The naming conventions of technology brands can often get quite ridiculous so it’d be fair if you were a tad confused why both need to exist.

Thankfully, Acer isn’t a brand that has made things all that convoluted and the difference between the two is quite clear. Read on for all the key information on what makes Acer Predator different to Acer Nitro.

Budget vs High-end

In simple terms, Predator is Acer’s high-end gaming brand and Nitro is its budget gaming brand. If you’re looking for the best of the best of modern computing technology, whether it’s laptops or monitors, then Acer Predator is where you’ll find it.

Front - Acer Predator Helios 16
Acer Predator Helios 16 (2023) – Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

For Acer Nitro, it’s all about bringing modern technology down to a reasonable price. You’ll still find the latest components, but not necessarily the greatest. Acer Nitro has long been a great pick for those looking to create a setup, with devices like its laptops, monitors or desktops, that won’t break the bank. Acer Nitro is really about no frills, just value-for-money gaming.

However, there is admittedly some crossover. You’ll see both ranges offering typically mid-range specs on the inside, meaning your choice may often come down to design and price.

Predator offers a wide choice for gamers

Both Acer Predator and Nitro are gaming ranges, but it’s the former that shouts from the rooftops about its wide selection that caters to most of your gaming needs. First, there are the sub-brands, with the ultra-performance Predator Helios laptops and the Predator Triton, which adds a dose of portability to strong gaming power. There are also Orion gaming desktops and its outlandish Thronos gaming chair.

The Acer Predator range also offers up monitors, mice, headsets, keyboards, routers, desks and, even, a backpack. Last, but not least, Acer Predator recently announced a graphics card as well, with its Predator Bifrost Intel Arc A770.

The wide choice often stands up as top quality too, with the Acer Predator X32 FP gaming monitor and Acer Predator Helios 16 gaming laptop both gaining 4.5-star reviews following our testing.

Acer Nitro 5 (2022)
Acer Nitro 5 (2022) – Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

The Acer Nitro range still brings some decent choice though, with the Nitro laptops coming in 15, 16 and 17-inch sizes, as well as sporting AMD, Intel and Nvidia components – though Predator does all this too, with 14 and 18-inch sizes on top. Monitors and desktop options are offered by the Nitro range as well.

Nitro’s budget focus is hugely appealing

Acer Nitro may not offer the eye-catching specs and designs that the Predator range showcases but it isn’t trying to. The Nitro lineup is about value and it regularly impresses on this front. For many years, the Acer Nitro 5 has been one of the very best budget gaming laptops around while Acer Predator machines don’t stand out amongst the competition quite as much.

Our review of the Acer Nitro 5 (2022) gave it an impressive 4.5-star rating, with it costing just £1700 despite donning a mid to upper-tier RTX 3070 Ti graphics card that’s capable of near 100-fps Full HD gaming at Ultra settings. At the budget end, the Nitro 5 range typically produces excellent devices between £800 and £1200. It’s worth exploring the brand’s range of products if you’re curious about PC gaming without breaking the bank.

