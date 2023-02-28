 large image

First Impressions: Xiaomi Watch S1 Pro Review

Thomas Deehan By Thomas Deehan linkedin Contact via linkedin
Deputy Editor

First Impressions

Off the back of several middling wearables, the Watch S1 Pro could be Xiaomi’s opportunity to turn it all around with a smartwatch that offers plenty of functionality in a sleek design that not only undercuts some of its competitors in price, but can supposedly promise far more usage with a battery life of up to two-weeks. Wearable fans should definitely watch this space.

Availability

  • UKRRP: £299

Key Features

  • 1.47-inch AMOLED display:With minimal bezels
  • 100+ workouts tracked:With built-in GPS available
  • Up to 14-day battery life:Reverse charging also available

Introduction

Xiaomi’s recent efforts in the wearable industry have been a tad hit and miss, but the Xiaomi Watch S1 Pro looks to shake up a storm here at MWC 2023.

From the Xiaomi Mi Watch to last year’s Xiaomi Watch S1, Xiaomi’s had a particularly tough time with breaking into the wearables industry, and what hasn’t helped is the continual output of strong competitors in the same price bracket from the likes of Honor and Huawei.

For the S1 Pro however, Xiaomi is setting its sights a little higher towards the premium end of the market, which puts it in closer competition to wearables from Samsung and Apple. I’ve had the chance to play around with the S1 Pro at this year’s MWC event in Barcelona, and here are my main takeaways.

The brown leather variant of the Xiaomi Watch S1 Pro
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Price

  • Retails at £299
  • Cheaper than the Apple Watch
  • More expensive than previous Xiaomi watches

The Xiaomi Watch S1 Pro is available right now for the total cost of £299, which puts it squarely between the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and the Apple Watch Series 8.

It’s definitely a far cry from the more affordable wearables that Xiaomi has released previously, but it’s not the most egregious price at this end of the market. Plus, it crucially undercuts the price of the Apple Watch which might be enough to sway some iPhone users who simply want a smartwatch that looks the part without compromising too much on features.

Design and screen

  • 1.47-inch AMOLED display
  • Super slim bezels
  • Sleek frame

What fares well for the S1 Pro is that, from a design perspective, Xiaomi has managed to hit the sweet spot. The watch features a textured, rotating crown and a single push button for interacting with the UI, both of which blend nicely with the chassis.

The rotating crown and push button the Xiaomi Watch S1 Pro
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

The 1.47-inch AMOLED display is also particularly noteworthy for just how slim the surrounding bezels are. It’s clear that Xiaomi has been paying attention to the improvements that Apple’s made in the last few years with regards to squeezing more screen space out of the same design, and it makes the bezels of the Galaxy Watch 5 seem chunky by comparison.

Features

  • Runs MIUI Watch OS
  • Alexa support
  • Tracks over 100 workouts

The S1 Pro runs on Xiaomi’s MIUI Watch OS which, from the brief time I had to play around with it, runs fairly well.

The experience of scrolling through the app tray and moving between different widgets from the watch faces feels very similar to Wear OS 3, and I even spotted the Alexa app installed on the watch so there is some third-party availability to be found.

The app tray of the Xiaomi Watch S1 Pro Includes support for Amazon Alexa
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

When it comes to fitness tracking, the S1 Pro has a lot to brag about. In addition to having built-in dual-band GPS tracking, there’s also support for more than 100 workout routines on the watch, which should be more than enough for the average visit to the gym.

Battery life

  • Up to two weeks promised for general use
  • 10 weeks of life with intensive use
  • Reverse charging available

One of the most eye-catching claims from Xiaomi’s MWC booth is that the Watch S1 Pro has a supposed battery life of up to 14 days (reduced to 10 days under intensive use). Any kind of claim like that needs to be tested properly, but if it rings true then that could be a huge win for Xiaomi.

The back of the Xiaomi Watch S1 Pro picks up fingerprints easily
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Battery life is still one of the biggest rooms for improvement when it comes to this end of the wearables market – speaking as someone who charges their Apple Watch daily – and if Xiaomi can push the barrier here then it might entice the competition to catch up.

One neat trick is that the Watch S1 Pro is compatible with reverse charging from a handful of Xiaomi phones. Given that the Xiaomi 13 Pro is shaping up to be one of the year’s biggest flagship smartphones, the two devices could make for quite the pairing in 2023.

First Impressions

Even though my time with the Xiaomi Watch S1 Pro was brief, it definitely feels as though Xiaomi might be onto something. With its minimal bezels, stylish crown and almost two-week battery life, the Watch S1 Pro definitely presents an intriguing proposition. And for those who aren’t fussed with being tied to either Apple’s watchOS or Google’s Wear OS, Xiaomi might just be able to reel in a decent user base if the wearable can deliver on its promises.

Full specs

UK RRP
Screen Size
IP rating
Waterproof
Battery
Size (Dimensions)
Weight
Release Date
GPS
Xiaomi Watch S1 Pro
£299
1.47 inches
Not Disclosed
5ATM
500 mAh
46 x 46 x 11.28 MM
48.5 G
2023
Yes
A 'hands on review' is our first impression of a product only - it is not a full test and verdict. Our writer must have spent some time with the product to describe an early sense of what it's like to use. We call these 'hands on reviews' to make them visible in search. However these are always unscored and don't give recommendations. Read more about our reviews policy.
Thomas Deehan
By Thomas Deehan linkedin Contact via linkedin
Deputy Editor
After graduating with an MA in History from University College London and cutting his teeth for several years as a journalist in the film and TV industries, Tom joined the Trusted Reviews team as a Co…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

