Wisepilot Review

Wisepilot is a satellite navigation app that differs from most of its competitors in that it runs on a wide range of handsets from lowly S40 Nokia phones through to Windows Phone offerings, Android handsets and iOS devices. We tried the Android version on an LG Optimus 4X HD.

Off the bat, the Wisepilot app’s interface is bright and colourful and the homescreen is relatively uncluttered with four main buttons marked Find, Favourites, Show Map and More. Hit the Find button and you can either type text into the free form search box at the top of the screen or alternatively choose from a list of options beneath, such as Places, Person, Business Address and Intersection. One annoyance is that it doesn’t recognise post codes typed into the free form search box. Instead, you always have to select Address first and then enter the post code that you want to navigate to, which is cumbersome.

However, we did like the fact that the Places menu offers a pretty comprehensive database of Points of Interest and even includes a Trip Advisor entry so you can see ratings for Hotels, Restaurants and Tourist Attractions nearby.

The Wisepilot app uses Navteq maps for navigation. Navteq is actually owned by Nokia so essentially you’re getting access to the same mapping data that Nokia uses in its popular Maps application on Symbian and Windows Phone handsets such as the Nokia Lumia 900.

Naturally the software supports both 2D and 3D views. Routes are shown clearly and the voice guidance is on the whole very good. The maps do look a little spare, as graphical niceties are kept to a minimum, but there are some useful additions to the way it presents navigation cues to you. We particularly liked the lane warning and junction views that give you a more detailed look at where you should have your car positioned when making a more complex turn or exiting or entering a motorway.

Wisepilot can be bought either on a daily, weekly or monthly subscription basis, or probably more sensibly, as a life time subscription (tied to the lifetime of your device). Charges are 2.49 Euros (£1.99) per day, 2.95 Euros (£2.36) per week, 5.95 Euros (£4.75) per Month or 27.99 Euros (£22.37) for the lifetime subscriptions. On top of this you can add support for speed cameras at 9.85 Euros (£7.87) and live traffic at 19.95 Euros (£15.94) – both these charges are for the lifetime subscriptions.

By default the maps are streamed to your phone on an on-demand basis, but you can also pay an extra 4.95 Euros (£3.96) to download maps to your phone so you don’t incur roaming charges while aboard.

Wisepilot Verdict

Wisepilot has an uncluttered interface and delivers clear navigation instructions. It lack some of the extras found in the likes of Co-Pilot Live, but then it may end up working out cheaper than those rivals if you opt for the lifetime subscription and keep your handset for a number of years.