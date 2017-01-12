Wileyfox Swift 2 X - Battery and conclusion Review

Sections
Wileyfox Swift 2 X – Battery
Battery life is one area in which the Wileyfox Swift 2 X performs well. The 3,010mAh battery manages to last at least one and a half days off a single charge with average use.
Average use entails listening to music on the way to and from work, regularly checking my social media and email feeds, watching a few YouTube videos over lunch, taking and making a few calls, plus half an hour’s gaming at the end of the day.
Most competing phones I test generally struggle to make it more than a full day, even those at the affordable end of the market, which generally favour low-powered CPUs.
The addition of Qualcomm’s Quick Charge 3.0 tech means the battery regains its charge fairly fast. I usually get between 12-16% extra juice off a 15-minute charge. The only downside is that the Wileyfox Swift 2 X doesn’t come with a charger, so you’ll have to invest in a compatible plug if you don’t already have one.
The Swift 2 X also dealt with intensive tasks such as video streaming and gaming fairly well. Streaming Netflix with the screen brightness at 75%, the phone lost between 8-12% of its charge per hour.
Most of the phones I test discharge at least 10% per hour running the same test. Gaming was a slightly bigger drain. Running demanding titles such as Riptide GP, the Swift 2 X lost between 14-18% of its charge every hour.
Should I buy the Wileyfox Swift 2 X?
If you’re looking for a well-built smartphone that won’t break the bank, the Wileyfox Swift 2 X is worth a look. The metal chassis makes the phone feel more expensive than it is and the screen is excellent when you consider the Swift 2 X’s price. I’d definitely recommend the 2 X over the basic Wileyfox Swift 2.
There are a few flies in the ointment, however. The Snapdragon processor is fine for general use but will struggle with demanding tasks, such as multiple tab web browsing. In addition, the 16-megapixel camera feels very basic and offers poor performance, even by affordable phone standards. I’m also concerned about the Swift 2 X’s use of Cyanogen OS, which currently doesn’t have any official developer support.
This combination of factors mean the Moto G4 Plus remains a better choice, despite being close to the end of its product lifecycle.
Verdict
A swish-looking smartphone that will meet light users’ needs, but don’t expect much from the camera.
Score
Score in detail
-
Performance 7
-
Camera 5
-
Design 8
-
Battery Life 8
-
Value 8
-
Software 6
-
Screen Quality 8