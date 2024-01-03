Verdict

The Trust GXT 415P Zirox is a lightweight, gaming headset, that’s good value for money. It doesn’t have much in the way of exciting features – no noise cancellation, certainly no 3D sound – but it does output high-quality sound, and its mic is clear. Its best feature might be its visual design: It looks way more stylish than other headsets in its price range, though it doesn’t feel premium.

Pros Good choice of colour options

Cheap

Lightweight

Acceptable, if basic, sound Cons No detachable mic

No software

Lacks inessential features

Key Features Crisp and clear audio The audio on the Zirox is of a standard found on a more expensive headset.

Multi-platform A versatile headset that can be used with PCs, laptops and consoles.

Premium stylish design Looks like a more expensive headset, with its angular, rounded design and bold colour.

Introduction

Trust has always been about making peripherals that are good value for money. Its products are usually kind to your pocket and well made, and the Trust GXT 415P Zirox aims to continue the trend. Trust doesn’t always promise exciting designs, features or high-end performance, but you get decent-performing products.



Its GXT 415P Zirox is a wired gaming headset weighing only 244g. It comes in four different colours and has a refreshingly stylish angular design. It is compatible with all consoles as well as PCs, and it’s super cheap, costing just £17.99. So, it might be great for those who don’t have lots of money to spend but would still like a stylish, decent-quality gaming headset.

I tested it out to see just how lightweight it is, and whether or not it compares to other Trust products where weight is concerned. Along with how good it is overall for its position in the market. Let’s dive in.

Design and Features

Breathable and comfortable design

Stylish design

Lightweight

Design-wise, the GXT 415P Zirox is appealing; belying its price, it has a premium look to it. You could almost be fooled into believing it’s a pricier headset. It’s when you touch it that you realise it’s a budget headset.

The synthetic leather padding is decent – as in, it looks and feels good enough. A more expensive headset might use memory foam, which is naturally much more cushiony, and shapes better to your ears – and it might have had more of it.

A more expensive headset would certainly have had a fancier mic. The one here, on the left ear cup, is fixed into position; it can’t be twisted, rotated laterally, extended, or removed. It’s made out of basic plastic and feels and looks flimsy.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

The whole thing is made out of ABS plastic. The ear cups are a smooth-edged angular design with “GX Trust” printed across the middle. The review unit I received is in the colour “Powerful Pink”, and there are three other colours available: “Booster Black,” “Brilliant Blue”, and “Winning White”.

The frame is also pink and has “GX Trust” engraved across the middle. It can be adjusted up to 9 points respectively, so it can go quite far. I have a lot of hair, so if it can stretch to cover mine, it can stretch to cover yours. The headset has a good clamping force; the headphones fit securely to your head but do not feel uncomfortable.

The controls are also on the left ear cup: a mic mute switch, and a volume scroll wheel. The Zirox 415P is wired-only, which isn’t the worst thing, considering Bluetooth is a pain and dongles go missing. Particularly, when the wire length is generous, as it is here (two meters). It has a 3.5 mm jack, which means it can be used on just about any device. I used it on my PS5, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

The Zirox 415P is supposed to be a lightweight headset, and it is, but it’s not the lightest, even by Trust’s standards. The Trust GXT 391 Thian headset weighs a more lightweight 197g. However, the Zirox is still light and didn’t give me neck ache, and I used it for hours each day. Overall, I’m a fan of the design. It seems to me budget gaming headsets often look basic, for example, the HyperX Cloud Stinger 2. Not ghastly, just basic. And it’s not even as cheap as the Zirox.

Audio and Microphone

Good sound quality

Mic is just OK

Performed well with PC and all consoles

The Trust GXT 415P Zirox doesn’t do any 3D sound; it’s a stereo headset with, good-quality sound.

I tested it with audiocheck.net’s Ultimate Headphones Test, which I’ll get to in a moment, but the crucial thing is my experience of the sound quality was very good in all situations. During gaming sessions, I heard no distortion at higher volumes or rattling, and it was clear at lower volumes, making the GXT 415P Zirox a pretty decent proposition in its position in the gaming headset market.

Yes, it lacks omnidirectional or spatial sound, but its 50 mm drivers and 20-20,000 kHz frequency response provide an immersive experience while using them. The stereo effect is clear, so there is no excuse for my poor performance in Blood the Masquerade: Bloodhunt because I could mostly hear which direction I was being shot from.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

To confirm the sound quality, I tested the headset with songs that cover a range of frequencies and sound waves, like Michael Jackson’s Billie Jean and Seven Nation Army by the White Stripes, as well as the various tests offered by the Ultimate Headphones Test.

What I was trying to see was how the bass, midrange, treble and low-end clarity sounded, and they were all balanced, which is great and means the sound quality on the Trust GXT 415P Zirox is impressive for such a cheap headset.

The mic is very clear, almost too clear – is that even possible, you say? Well, hear me out. I used the headset on Facebook Messenger for group and one-on-one calls, and it worked well; I could hear everyone clearly and they could hear me, but I was told it sounded like I was in an empty room. After listening carefully to my voice recorded at the highest quality I could manage, I’d say the sound is clear but not rich. Now, I wasn’t expecting the immersive sound bath of a more expensive (but still in the budget range) headset like the HyperX Cloud Stinger 2 but I was hoping for a decent enough sound and I would say I got a little bit more than that.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Also, something peculiar about the headset is that when the mic is flipped down and you speak into it as though you are on a call, you can hear yourself through the headset. And, no, it’s not just the sound of the wiretap. But hearing one’s own voice is not for the faint-hearted.

Latest deals

Should you buy it? You should buy it if you want a cheap headset that gets the job done. This is a cost-effective nice-looking and lightweight gaming headset with four different colours to choose from. The audio is excellent and the quality of the mic is decent. Buy Now You shouldn’t buy it if you need your headset to pack a bit more of a punch. You may want a lot more from a gaming headset in the way of features like noise-cancelling or surround sound. You may also want your headset to be made with better-quality parts and materials.

Final Thoughts The Trust GXT 415P Zirox is a super-budget gaming headset that prioritises aesthetics and sound. A lot of cheap headsets tend to have underwhelming designs and few colour options – what I mean is they’re black. Picture a gaming headset in your head. Congratulations, you’ve pictured them all. What I like about the Zirox is that despite it being cheap, Trust has made the effort to make it look nice. Having said that, it is a cheap headset. I don’t mean that it doesn’t do its job, because it does. The Zirox’s sound is crisp and its mic is much better than expected. I would have appreciated an equalizer or just some kind of software for a little customisation, but that kind of thing can be done with third-party software. With their headset which costs £17.99, Trust has earned itself a round of applause. This is a great one for anyone looking for an audio peripheral that looks good, performs well and doesn’t break the bank. For a wider range of picks, do check out our best gaming headsets guide. Our current favourite budget pick is the HyperX Cloud Stinger 2 but, at £44.99, it isn’t anywhere near as “budget” as the super-cheap Zirox. Trusted Score

How we test Every headset we test is used for at least a week. Various things are tested: Ease of use, is it suitable for everyday use, gaming or work. We test what platforms it works best on, and what connectivity options it has, e.g. Bluetooth, wireless, and any software it comes with. If applicable, we also test battery life.



We also evaluate its audio playback quality with music and games. Used as a main headset for over two weeks Evaluated quality of audio playback on various games and music Used with various gaming platforms