Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Tripole Rechargeable Handheld Fan Review

A rechargeable fan that can be docked for desktop use.

By Ian Evenden August 25th 2023 11:02am
Tripole Rechargeable Handheld fan in desktop mode
This fan is charged via USB.
A single power button controls fan speed selection.
rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star

Verdict

The Tripole Rechargeable Handheld Fan is a versatile and practical fan that can be used indoors and out. It can be used as a portable mini handheld fan or as a desktop fan. Long battery life and powerful fan speeds at close range are good to see, but this fan lacks power and range.

Pros

  • Versatile
  • Powerful at close-range
  • Long battery life

Cons

  • Not very powerful at distance
  • Basic desktop stand

Key Features

  • TypeThis is a handheld fan that can be used in desktop mode.
  • ControlsThree power modes.
  • Battery lifeUp to 14-hours of battery life from a single charge.

Introduction

The TriPole Rechargeable Handheld Fan is a 2-in-1 fan that can be used as a portable mini handheld fan, suitable for shopping, camping, and sports, or as a folding desktop fan.

It’s a neat choice where versatility is required, but the low fan speeds and air flow mean that it’s not the most powerful choice.

Design and features

  • Handheld and desktop modes
  • Built-in 4800mAh battery
  • 180° fold for easy storage and carrying.

Although neat and compact, the Tripole Rechargeable Handheld Fan’s build quality could be better and it feels a little cheap. I will say that this fan is relatively flexible.

Thanks to its integrated 2600mAh battery, this fan can be used without any cables, either in handheld mode, for personal cooling, or plonked into its stand for desktop use. With the latter, the fan is a little inflexible, with no adjustable head to direct air flow. If you want something that can focus on you, the more expensive Dyson Pure Cool Me may be a better choice.

Tripole Rechargeable Handheld fan 4
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

There are three fan speeds to choose from, cycled through with repeated presses of the power button. Charging is taken care of via USB.

Tripole Rechargeable Handheld fan 5
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Performance

  • Up to 14-hours of battery
  • Powerful at close range

I found that the fan blows well over a short distance, with air speeds of 2.2 m/s, 3.3 m/s, and 4.1 m/s at 15cm on the low, medium, and high settings, respectively. However, it is extremely directional, so works best in handheld mode or when placed very close in desk mode. At 1m and beyond, I couldn’t detect any air flow. These fan speeds show a good range, but the lowest setting may be a little too fierce for some.

I found this fan to be moderately loud, with sound levels of 49.9dB, 58.9dB, and 66.6dB at 15cm on the low, medium, and high settings, respectively.

Overall, the KW 20 Handheld Fan performs well at close range but is extremely directional. If you need something more flexible, the VersionTECH Small Portable Personal Mini Desk Table Folding Fan with USB may be a better bet.

Battery life is rated at 14 hours in low mode, dropping to nine hours on medium and, a still decent, four hours on the highest setting.

Latest deals

Should you buy it?

You want a versatile and practical fan: The TriPole Handheld Fan can be used both indoors and outdoors, as a portable mini handheld fan or as a desktop fan.

You want a fan that performs well at a distance: It lacks air speed at a distance of 1m and may not effectively cool larger areas or provide airflow over longer distances.

Final Thoughts

The Tripole Rechargeable Handheld Fan performs well up close with good air speed and 3-speed wind adjustment. However, it lacks air speed at a distance of 1m and can be moderately loud. If you want a more powerful cordless desktop fan, then the MeacoFan 260C Cordless Air Circulator may be better. There are more alternatives in the best fans guide.

Trusted Score
rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star

Sign up for the Trusted Reviews Newsletter

Terms and conditions

How we test

Unlike other sites, we test every fan we review thoroughly over an extended period of time. We use industry standard tests to compare features properly. We’ll always tell you what we find. We never, ever, accept money to review a product.

Find out more about how we test in our ethics policy.

Used as our main fan for the review period

We measure the fan speed using an anemometer so that we can accurately compare performance between models

You might like…

Best Fan 2023: Beat the heat with these cooling and purifying fans

Best Fan 2023: Beat the heat with these cooling and purifying fans

David Ludlow 1 month ago
Fans vs Air Conditioners – Which one is best?

Fans vs Air Conditioners – Which one is best?

David Ludlow 1 year ago
How to make a fan colder and more efficient

How to make a fan colder and more efficient

Simon Handby 2 years ago

FAQs

How long does the Tripole Rechargeable Handheld Fan’s battery last for?

Up to 14 hours on low, nine hours on medium and four hours on high speed.

Trusted Reviews test data

Sound (low)
Sound (medium)
Sound (high)
Air speed 15cm (low)
Air speed 15cm (medium)
Air speed 15cm (high)
Air speed 1m (low)
Air speed 1m (medium)
Air speed 1m (high)
Tripole Rechargeable Handheld fan
49.9 dB
58.9 dB
66.6 dB
2.2 m/s
3.3 m/s
4.1 m/s
0 m/s
0
0 m/s

Full specs

UK RRP
Size (Dimensions)
Weight
ASIN
Release Date
First Reviewed Date
Model Number
Number of speeds
Fan Type
Oscillation
Timer
Heat mode
Tripole Rechargeable Handheld fan
£16.99
64 x 48 x 157 MM
160 G
B0BR5C6HQR
2023
21/08/2023
Tripole Rechargeable Handheld Fan
3
Handheld cordless fan
No
No
No
Ian Evenden
By Ian Evenden
Ian Evenden is a journalist who's been writing for newspapers, magazines and websites for over 20 years. When not stuck behind a computer screen, he can be found wrestling with a telescope or attempti…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.