Verdict

The Tripole Rechargeable Handheld Fan is a versatile and practical fan that can be used indoors and out. It can be used as a portable mini handheld fan or as a desktop fan. Long battery life and powerful fan speeds at close range are good to see, but this fan lacks power and range.

Pros Versatile

Powerful at close-range

Long battery life Cons Not very powerful at distance

Basic desktop stand

Key Features Type This is a handheld fan that can be used in desktop mode.

Controls Three power modes.

Battery life Up to 14-hours of battery life from a single charge.

Introduction

The TriPole Rechargeable Handheld Fan is a 2-in-1 fan that can be used as a portable mini handheld fan, suitable for shopping, camping, and sports, or as a folding desktop fan.

It’s a neat choice where versatility is required, but the low fan speeds and air flow mean that it’s not the most powerful choice.

Design and features

Handheld and desktop modes

Built-in 4800mAh battery

180° fold for easy storage and carrying.

Although neat and compact, the Tripole Rechargeable Handheld Fan’s build quality could be better and it feels a little cheap. I will say that this fan is relatively flexible.

Thanks to its integrated 2600mAh battery, this fan can be used without any cables, either in handheld mode, for personal cooling, or plonked into its stand for desktop use. With the latter, the fan is a little inflexible, with no adjustable head to direct air flow. If you want something that can focus on you, the more expensive Dyson Pure Cool Me may be a better choice.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

There are three fan speeds to choose from, cycled through with repeated presses of the power button. Charging is taken care of via USB.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Performance

Up to 14-hours of battery

Powerful at close range

I found that the fan blows well over a short distance, with air speeds of 2.2 m/s, 3.3 m/s, and 4.1 m/s at 15cm on the low, medium, and high settings, respectively. However, it is extremely directional, so works best in handheld mode or when placed very close in desk mode. At 1m and beyond, I couldn’t detect any air flow. These fan speeds show a good range, but the lowest setting may be a little too fierce for some.

I found this fan to be moderately loud, with sound levels of 49.9dB, 58.9dB, and 66.6dB at 15cm on the low, medium, and high settings, respectively.

Overall, the KW 20 Handheld Fan performs well at close range but is extremely directional. If you need something more flexible, the VersionTECH Small Portable Personal Mini Desk Table Folding Fan with USB may be a better bet.

Battery life is rated at 14 hours in low mode, dropping to nine hours on medium and, a still decent, four hours on the highest setting.

Latest deals

Should you buy it? You want a versatile and practical fan: The TriPole Handheld Fan can be used both indoors and outdoors, as a portable mini handheld fan or as a desktop fan. You want a fan that performs well at a distance: It lacks air speed at a distance of 1m and may not effectively cool larger areas or provide airflow over longer distances.

Final Thoughts The Tripole Rechargeable Handheld Fan performs well up close with good air speed and 3-speed wind adjustment. However, it lacks air speed at a distance of 1m and can be moderately loud. If you want a more powerful cordless desktop fan, then the MeacoFan 260C Cordless Air Circulator may be better. There are more alternatives in the best fans guide. Trusted Score

How we test Unlike other sites, we test every fan we review thoroughly over an extended period of time. We use industry standard tests to compare features properly. We’ll always tell you what we find. We never, ever, accept money to review a product. Find out more about how we test in our ethics policy. Used as our main fan for the review period We measure the fan speed using an anemometer so that we can accurately compare performance between models

FAQs How long does the Tripole Rechargeable Handheld Fan’s battery last for? Up to 14 hours on low, nine hours on medium and four hours on high speed.

Trusted Reviews test data ‹ Sound (low) Sound (medium) Sound (high) Air speed 15cm (low) Air speed 15cm (medium) Air speed 15cm (high) Air speed 1m (low) Air speed 1m (medium) Air speed 1m (high) Tripole Rechargeable Handheld fan 49.9 dB 58.9 dB 66.6 dB 2.2 m/s 3.3 m/s 4.1 m/s 0 m/s 0 0 m/s ›