MeacoFan 260C Cordless Air Circulator Review

Fans may be a convenient way of staying cool, but only if you’ve got a power plug within reach. Go camping, head into the garden, or even move to a different part of your house and your traditional fan may not reach.

The MeacoFan 260C Cordless Air Circulator aims to solve that, with a built-in battery pack and 14-hour life that lets you use this model where and when you want.

MeacoFan 260C Cordless Air Circulator Design and Features – What you need to know

Fan performance: Considering this is a battery-powered model, performance is excellent and perfect for cooling up close on a hot day.

Considering this is a battery-powered model, performance is excellent and perfect for cooling up close on a hot day. Sound performance: Exceptionally quiet particularly on the lowest speed settings, this is a fan you can use to sleep when you’re on a camping trip.

MeacoFan 260C Cordless Air Circulator Design and Features – Small but stable

When you think of portable fans, tiny, rubbish USB models are probably the first thing to come to mind. You know the ones, which are just about powerful enough to cool your hands. The MeacoFan 260C Cordless Air Circulator is different, as it’s a small desktop model that shifts a serious amount of air for personal cooling.

It is USB powered, although this also charges the internal 5000mAh battery inside, which gives up to 14 hours of run time, depending on the fan speed mode that you use. In practical terms, I found it more than enough for a night of cooling or a day in the sun, providing some much-needed breeze during the hottest days of the year.

The plastic fan grille looks a little cheap, but it feels tough, and the smooth-touch plastic on the stand and base are of much higher quality. There’s a rigidity to this model, too, and it’s far more stable than the cheap plug-it-into-a-PC fans that have come before it.

There are very few features on this model, with no powered oscillation, and a manual tilt to point the fan head where you want the cool air to go. That’s not a massive problem on a product like this, as you can direct the airflow where you want to go by manually moving the fan.

There’s a single power button on the front of the stand. Each press cycles through the four power modes, before a fifth touch turns the fan off. An LED light ring starts to illuminate around the power button, showing you which power mode you’re in, although this can be hard to see in bright light.

If you press and hold the power button you can turn the LED light on at the front. It’s enough to see your immediate surroundings, so could be helpful when camping.

MeacoFan 260C Cordless Air Circulator Performance – Shifts a lot of air for such a small fan

Previous USB-powered fans have been a little weak, but the MeacoFan 260C Cordless Air Circulator is a full-on and powerful desktop model that can keep you cool in the garden, while camping or at your desk. I put the fan through the usual tests, measuring wind speed at a distance of 15cm and 1.5m.

On the lowest fan speed, I measured airspeed at 1.6m/s from 15cm. At 1.5m, you can feel a gentle breeze but my anemometer didn’t register anything. On maximum speed, I measured airspeed of 2.3m/s at 15cm and 1.2m/s at 1.5m.

There are faster and more powerful fans, but the MeacoFan 260C Cordless Air Circulator does a good job at close range and can even cool at a generous distance on its maximum power setting.

As with previous MeacoFan’s, the 260C is also very quiet: on minimum speed, I measured the fan at 45.5dB from 15cm and 40.8dB from 1m (effectively background noise); on maximum speed, I measured the fan at 59.5dB from 15cm and 49.7dB from 1m. On maximum speed, there’s a fair hum from this fan but it’s constant noise and not particularly distracting.

Should I buy the MeacoFan 260C Cordless Air Circulator?

When it comes to personal cooling, there’s a fair amount of choice, with the Evapolar evaChill EV-500, which is an evaporative cooler that can be powered by a battery pack, and the more powerful Dyson Pure Cool Me. However, both options are more expensive than this model, and they have to be mains powered. If you want the convenience of a fan that you can unplug and move to where you want it, the MeacoFan 260C Cordless Air Circulator is an excellent fan.

