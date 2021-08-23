Verdict

The Treblab HD77 is a great affordable speaker, combining a durable design with simple controls and clear, balanced audio. Just don’t buy it if you’re looking for a 20-hour battery life.

Pros Shockproof and waterproof design

Simple controls

Clear audio

Option to pair with a second HD77 for stereo sound Cons Battery life is closer to 12 hours

Low battery warning is too persistent

Availability UK RRP: £79.97

USA RRP: $79.97

Key Features Audio quality The 25W speaker offers 360-degree HD sound and packs DualBass double subwoofers

Controls Four multi-functional buttons and a built-in mic for phone calls

Battery life Treblab claims the HD77 can last for up to 20 hours

Waterproof and shockproof The speaker comes with IPX6 water-resistance

Introduction

We’ve had positive experiences with Treblab products in the past here at Trusted Reviews. The xFit true wireless earbuds earned a respectable four stars for punching well above their £35 price tag, while the Z2 over-ears were awarded four-and-a-half stars for offering similarly great value at just £79.

Treblab has made a name for itself for offering feature-packed products that, while perhaps not perfect, refuse to break the bank.

The HD77 is one of four speakers in Treblab’s audio catalogue, positioned above the HD7 and FX100 and below the HD-Max. Read on to discover how the HD77 performs as well as the features the speaker has to offer.

Design

The Treblab HD77 is sturdy and waterproof

There are four multi-functional buttons

Offers a range of accessories, both included and sold separately

The Treblab HD77 is a cylindrical wireless speaker that can be positioned upright or laying down thanks to a flat edge on one side of the device.

The majority of the speaker is wrapped in a black woven fabric, with rubber sections at both ends to protect it from scuffs in a fashion that’s reminiscent of the Ultimate Ears Boom 3. However, unlike the Boom 3, the the HD77’s edges are more rounded edges, with the ends of the speaker ringed in a blue light that turns red when battery life is low. There are two subtle Treblab logos on either end of the HD77 that catch the light when the device is stood upright.

Four large buttons sit at the centre of the speaker. These control a range of options such as power, play/pause, volume, next track/previous track and phone calls – including answer, reject, hang up and redial. The controls are easy to follow and the buttons offer a satisfying click when pressed.

There’s also a built-in mic for conducting calls through the speaker, although there’s no built-in voice assistant or button to wake Alexa or Google on your phone. On the back of the speaker is a micro-USB port and a 3.5mm jack to hook up your phone with the provided cable.

The speaker has a reassuring weight to it, without feeling overly cumbersome in the hand, and the design looks and feels rugged and durable. The HD77 is shockproof and has a water-resistance rating of IPX6, meaning it will happily survive rain and splashes, but you should refrain from taking the speaker into a pool.

There are also a number of accessories included and sold separately to make the HD77 even better suited for on-the-go use. The speaker comes with a carabiner and strap in the box and Treblab offers compatible speaker mounts and carrying cases on its website.

Features

The speaker’s Bluetooth 4.2 has recently been upgraded to 5.0

There’s a TWS mode to listen in stereo

The battery is good but lands nowhere near the 20-hour mark at a medium volume

The HD77 can hold a wireless connection up to 33ft with Bluetooth 4.2.

I tested the original HD77, but Treblab has recently begun shipping out a Bluetooth 5.0 version. One downside to this upgrade is that if you’ve already picked up one speaker and go to purchase the newer one, you won’t be able to pair the two in the TWS mode, so that’s definitely something worth noting if you’re considering buying a second speaker.

The TWS mode itself is a nifty feature that allows you to pair two HD77s and play music in stereo for a louder and more immersive listening experience – that is, if you’re happy to pay for a second speaker.

As far as the battery goes, Treblab claims the HD77 will last up to 20 hours on a medium volume thanks to the speaker’s 5200mAh battery and PlayXTend energy-saving technology. However, only in the booklet does the brand specify that the speaker will only offer 20 hours on 35% battery and that pushing it to full volume will deplete the battery in just nine hours.

I tested the battery twice at around 50%, letting the music play until the speaker died. At my first attempt, I managed to get 12hrs 41mins of playtime out of the speaker, and the second just 11hrs 54mins. These numbers fall far below Treblab’s claims for a “medium volume”, even taking into consideration it may not hit a perfect 20 hours at 50%. While 12 hours is by no means bad for an outdoor speaker – take the 10 hours on the Sonos Roam and Ultimate Ears Wonderboom, for example – it’s disappointing next to Treblab’s promise of 20 hours at a medium volume.

The low-battery warning is also less than ideal. When you approach the final 10 minutes of power, the rings around the HD77 will flash red and the speaker will loudly announce “battery low” every 40 seconds just to ensure you don’t forget. While a low-battery warning is always appreciated, the HD77 is a speaker that refuses to go down quietly, making it tough to enjoy those last 10 minutes of audio if you’re out and about and can’t reach a charger at that moment.

Sound quality

The audio is clear and detailed

The tonal balance is great

Bass performance is good, too, but the lows could go deeper

The Treblab HD77 offers 25W of power with 360-degree HD sound and is kitted with two DualBass double subwoofers. I found that the speaker offered a clear and balanced sound, with the subwoofers allowed the bass to pack a decent punch.

A playthrough of Nobody by Mitski allows the HD77 to demonstrate its excellent tonal balance. The mids, treble and bass all sound loud and clear without competing with each other for attention, and the soundstage the speaker presents is wide and spacious.

The HD77 delivered a similarly balanced performance playing Abba’s Chiquitita, displaying plenty of detail across the guitar, keys and vocals. The highs, lows and mids are equally crisp and dynamic, allowing the song to sound energetic without sacrificing any small detail.

Moving on to a more bass-heavy track, the low-end in The White Stripes’ Seven Nation Army is punchy and energetic. There’s a lot of detail to be found here, too. If I had to be picky, I’d have liked more bass extension. However, for an affordable speaker, the HD77 offers a satisfactory level of bass without throwing off the tonal balance or taking over the track.

Best Offers

Should you buy it? You want great value for money The Treblab HD77 is a great-sounding wireless speaker that’s waterproof, shockproof and can be paired for stereo listening. You were drawn in by the prospect of a 20-hour battery If you’re looking for 20 hours of power, this speaker is likely to fall short – especially if you like your music loud.

Final Thoughts The Treblab HD77 is a great affordable speaker, combining a durable design with simple controls and clear, balanced audio. Just don’t buy it if you’re looking for a 20-hour battery life. Trusted Score

FAQs Is the Treblab HD77 waterproof? This speaker is water-resistant up to IPX6, and is shockproof, too. How long does the HD77’s battery last? Treblab claims the HD77 lasts up to 20 hours on a medium volume, but I found the speaker lasted closer to 12 hours at 50%.

