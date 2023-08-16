TP-Link Deco X50-Outdoor Review
A weatherproof mesh extender for outside use.
Verdict
It might not be the fastest mesh satellite that I’ve reviewed, but the TP-Link Deco X50-Outdoor is good value, and it does have many features. Compatible with all Deco systems, this is a useful upgrade for those that want to push Wi-Fi into the garden, either wirelessly or via the PoE connection.
Pros
- Works with all Deco systems
- Good value
- Supports PoE
Cons
- Slightly fiddly to get to the ports
Key Features
- Wi-Fi SpecWi-Fi 6 (2402Mbit/s 5GHz, 574Mbit/s 2.4GHz)
- WaterproofWaterproof and dust-proof, this router is certified for life outside.
Introduction
I haven’t seen an outdoor mesh system since the Netgear Orbi RBS50Y, which was launched four years ago. The TP-Link Deco X50-Outdoor is a far more modern device, using Wi-Fi 6.
It’s also compatible with all Deco systems, not just X50 versions. If you need coverage in the garden, it’s a neat add-on.
Design and features
- Can be wall or pole-mounted
- Supports mains or PoE
- Rubber gasket to prevent water ingress
The first question you probably have is, why? Well, Wi-Fi outside can be useful, whether you work in your garden or you have outdoor devices, such as cameras that need a signal boost. Going with an outdoor satellite means that the Wi-Fi signal doesn’t have to punch through your home’s thick exterior walls.
Whether it’s right for you depends on your home’s layout. In my house, I’ve got one satellite by the kitchen back door, and one satellite in the garden office: these provide good coverage through the garden. If I didn’t have a garden office or had a very large garden, the X50-Outdoor would be useful.
Although a little more expensive than a standard X50 satellite, the TP-Link Deco X50-Outdoor isn’t badly priced at around £145. The main reason that it’s more expensive than the standard system is because of its waterproofing.
Rather than having exposed ports, the TP-Link Deco X50-Outdoor has a rubber seal at the bottom, which needs to be unscrewed to access the mains input and the dual Gigabit Ethernet ports. Cables are fed through the rubber gasket into the unit. It’s a little fiddly to manage, but it’s likely you’ll only need to do this job once.
If you need to put the TP-Link Deco X50-Outdoor at a considerable range from your home, then you’ll be pleased to know that it has Power over Ethernet (PoE), delivering power and a wired connection. If you go with the standard power cable, then the satellite can connect via Wi-Fi. If you go with PoE, you’ll need to supply your own injector, as one is not included in the box.
There’s a mount at the rear of the device, which means it can be attached to a wall or mounted on a pole or tree, depending on your garden.
I won’t go into more detail about the features and app here. As the TP-Link Deco X50-Outdoor is part of the Deco range, it forms a mesh system with other products, so has the same features and controls. Check out my TP-Link Deco X50-5G review for more information.
Performance
- Boosts speed and range
- Not the fastest system
As with the other X50 products, the TP-Link Deco X50-Outdoor runs AX3000 speeds, which means it has a maximum speed of 2402Mbit/s on the 5GHz band and 574Mbit/s on the 2.4GHz band. There’s no dedicated network for communication between satellites.
Testing with a TP-Link Deco X50-5G, I found that the TP-Link Deco X50-Outdoor almost doubled speeds on the first floor of my house while increasing speeds by more than seven times on my second floor.
Admittedly, as you can see from the results in the graph below, this system isn’t the fastest in the world, but it’s quick enough for most uses and good value.
Should you buy it?
You need a strong Wi-Fi signal outside: Able to sit in the middle of your garden, this is the perfect way to get strong wireless outside.
You could cover your garden with an indoor satellite: If you can get a satellite near a back window or door, you may find this does the job for you.
Final Thoughts
If you need to extend Wi-Fi into the garden and don’t have an outbuilding that can hold a mesh satellite, this outdoor device is good value and works with all Deco systems. Simple to use and with a great range of features, it’s a good choice for existing Deco users.
FAQs
It will work with any Deco system, not just X50 models.
Yes it can, although you’ll be paying over the odds to get the waterproofing features that you won’t need.