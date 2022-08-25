 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Samsung Galaxy M22 Review

Aatif Sulleyman By Aatif Sulleyman
Freelancer

Verdict

rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star

The Samsung Galaxy M22 is a balanced smartphone that eschews specs in favour of a great overall user experience.

Pros

  • Terrific battery life
  • Vibrant display with high refresh rate
  • Generally impressive camera
  • Zippy performance

Cons

  • Unimpressive lowlight photography

Availability

  • UKRRP: £279
  • USATBC
  • EuropeTBC
  • CanadaTBC
  • AustraliaTBC

Key Features

  • 6.5-inch AMOLED displayThe large screen offers great contrast
  • 5000mAh batteryThere’s a beefy battery onboard this handset
  • 48-megapixel f/2.0 cameraThe main camera sensor has a high resolution

Introduction

The Samsung Galaxy M22 is at the cheaper end of Samsung’s lineup of mid-range phones, but don’t be fooled by the price and middling specs.

It’s so much more than the sum of its parts, and offers a terrific balance of the features that are important to most people. Battery life, performance, screen quality and photography are all impressive.

It’s essentially the same handset as the Galaxy A22, the only difference being that the Galaxy M22 doesn’t support 5G, something that’s reflected in the price.

Design and Screen

  • 6.5-inch, 1600x720p AMOLED display
  • Up to 90Hz refresh rate
  • Reliable fingerprint scanner
  • Lightly ridged plastic chassis

The Galaxy M22 is compact and pretty. It’s clad in a plastic shell embellished with a lightly textured geometric pattern of ridges, which covers the entirety of the back panel and brings an otherwise simple design to life.

The ridges also make the phone grippy and adept at hiding ugly fingerprint smudges.

Samsung Galaxy M22 rear panel
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

The M22’s four rear lenses sit within a square camera bump that protrudes by about 1mm. That doesn’t sound like much, but you’ll notice it when you place the phone face-up on a flat surface and push down on the left-side of the screen; it will rock from side to side.

On the phone’s right-hand edge are the volume keys and a power button that doubles up as a fast, reliable and easy-to-reach fingerprint scanner; on the bottom edge are the USB-C charging port and 3.5mm headphone jack; and on the left-hand edge is a slot for a microSD card (up to 1TB) and dual SIMs. There’s no official IP rating.

Samsung Galaxy M22 close up on power button and volume controls
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

The selfie camera sits inside a teardrop-style cutout at the top of the screen, and can be used for face unlock. As it’s a purely visual system, it’s not as secure as the fingerprint method, but it’s pretty much just as quick and convenient.

The display itself is a 6.5-inch, 1,600 x 720 AMOLED panel with a 90Hz refresh rate that produces smoother-looking animations. It’s a subtle effect that can make videos and games look slicker, but for more run-of-the-mill use cases like texting or browsing the web, you can switch to 60Hz to conserve battery life.

The screen’s aspect ratio is 20:9, pixel density stands at 274ppi, and maximum brightness reaches 600 nits.

Samsung Galaxy M22 screen
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

As far as bells and whistles go, there aren’t too many more that the M22 could squeeze in, and the result is a display that can stand up to the best of them.

Black levels are perfect, viewing angles are flawless, and it’s bright enough to use outside on a sunny day.

You can also choose between a preconfigured Natural display calibration, which has the slightest blue tint, and a more colourful Vivid option, which lets you adjust the white balance to your taste.

Samsung Galaxy M22 screen from below
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

However, there is an elephant in the room. The M22’s predecessor, the Samsung Galaxy M21, comes equipped with a sharper 6.4-inch 2,340 x 1,080 display. In my opinion, the extra pixel density isn’t especially noticeable on a smartphone screen this size, but would-be buyers have every right to question it.

Camera

  • Quadruple rear cameras
  • 48-megapixel main camera
  • OIS, HDR, and a range of modes
  • Underwhelming lowlight photography

The Galaxy M22 uses a quadruple array of rear cameras combining a 48-megapixel f/2.0 main lens with an 8-megapixel f/2.2 ultrawide lens, a 2-megapixel f/2.4 macro lens and a 2-megapixel f/2.4 depth lens.

It’s an arrangement that gives off the impression of a smartphone that takes photography seriously, and by my reckoning it’s one of the most competent and fun to use camera systems I’ve come across on a smartphone this cheap. Below are some shots taken with the main camera:

Samsung Galaxy M22 main camera photo of bandstand
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)
Samsung Galaxy M22 photo of flower
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)
Samsung Galaxy M22 photo of path in the park
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)
Samsung Galaxy M22 photo of tomato plants
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)
Samsung Galaxy M22 photo of geese next to a pond
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

In good light it can capture images with a solid amount of detail, albeit in tones that aren’t entirely true to life; colours invariably look a lot more vibrant than they do in reality, with grey becoming cyan, and grass green sometimes verging on fluorescent marker pen. This can result in more punchy and impactful images that wouldn’t look out of place on Instagram, but if your primary aim is authenticity you may be left wanting.

HDR isn’t as effective as it could be, with the M22 struggling to strike the right balance between light and shade. It tends to err on the side of allowing too much light to penetrate the brightest areas of photos, resulting in starkly overexposed skies.

Samsung Galaxy M22 photo of golf ball on a mat leading to a window
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Results in low light aren’t always the best, with plenty of noise apparent in both lighter and darker areas of pictures. Night Mode brightens things up a touch, but images remain grainy and the effect isn’t as beneficial as you’d hope it to be.

Samsung Galaxy M22 photo in gloomy restaurant
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

The ultrawide angle mode expands the field of view from 80 degrees to 123 degrees, a perspective-changing alteration that can completely transform scenes, turning an ordinary vista into something lively and dramatic, albeit with slight barrel distortion in the corners; for example, compare and contrast the below shots of a garden, with the first coming from the main camera and the second from the ultrawide:

Samsung Galaxy M22 photo in back garden with main camera
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)
Samsung Galaxy M22 photo in back garden with ultrawide
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

It’s a lot of fun to use and can produce genuinely captivating shots, although images do not hold up well to any amount of zooming or cropping, with lots of noise and soft edges becoming distinctly apparent even after the smallest amount of digging.

Other notable features include OIS, up to 10x digital zoom (you’re much better off cropping a non-zoomed picture), Portrait Mode, Pro Mode, Hyperlapse, and Slow Motion, which is captured in HD at 120fps, as opposed to regular video footage, which is shot in Full HD at 30fps.

Samsung Galaxy M22 selfie picture
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

The 13-megapixel f/2.2 selfie camera can produce pleasing shots, though Portrait Mode can both enhance and detract from them. Being able to manually adjust bokeh is useful, but frilly edges, such as hair, can break the illusion, with some bits remaining in sharp focus and others being blurred out.

Exposure is again a slight problem, though colour tones are more natural than those captured by the rear cameras.

Performance

  • MediaTek Helio G80 chip
  • Android 12 with Samsung OneUI Core

One of the most common issues with cheap and lower mid-range smartphones is performance, but that’s not the case here. The Galaxy M22 is a zippy handset that has handled everything I’ve thrown at it without so much as a hitch.

It’s powered by the Mediatek Helio G80 processor, the same hardware that features inside the Xiaomi Poco M2, Realme 6i and Samsung Galaxy A22.

While the raw benchmarks aren’t awe-inspiring (see the table below), in real-life use the Galaxy M22 will satisfy most people’s needs.

You can multitask without any noticeable drop in performance, streaming is perfectly smooth, and it handles intensive games, such as Asphalt 8, without a hitch. Plus, the 90Hz refresh rate makes gameplay look even smoother.

Quite simply, it works exactly as you’d hope it would.

Samsung Galaxy M22: Benchmark Comparison Table

Geekbench 5 single core
Geekbench 5 multi core
3D Mark – Sling Shot
3D Mark – Sling Shot Extreme
3D Mark – Wild Life
Samsung Galaxy M22
352
1267
1208
893
688
Realme 8i
539
1900
2383
1093
Poco X4 Pro 5G
617
1897
2817
1201
Motorola Moto G22
171
943
460

The Galaxy M22 has received the upgrade to Android 12, which runs under Samsung’s OneUI Core skin, which is one of the least offensive third-party user interfaces out there.

It still forces you to install a range of apps, such as Candy Crush Saga, Facebook, Coin Master, TikTok, and Samsung’s entire productivity suite, but it’s easy to use and low-key.

Battery Life

  • 5000mAh battery
  • Up to 25W fast charging
  • Ships with 15W fast charger

Battery life was a potential concern, seeing as the M21 uses a 6,000mAh cell and the M22 features a 5,000mAh battery, but I’ve regularly been able to get around two days of use out of a full charge.

That’s very impressive for a phone that’s as fully featured as the Galaxy M22, and a key selling point.

Running the highly demanding 3DMark Wild Life Stress Test benchmark for an hour sapped just 7% of its battery, and real-life testing revealed similarly excellent results.

An hour of streaming Netflix used up 7% of the Galaxy M22’s battery life; half an hour of intensive gaming (Asphalt 8) used up 8%; and half an hour of light gaming (Threes) used up 3%.

An hour of online music streaming used up 6% of its battery, while an hour of playing downloaded music used up 3%.

The Galaxy M22 offers 25W charging, which isn’t the quickest but is at least a step up from 15W, but frustratingly, Samsung ships the Galaxy M22 with a 15W charger.

Using the equipment supplied in the box, it took 58 minutes to get the Galaxy M22 from a flat battery to a 50% charge, and 2 hours and 9mins for a full charge.

However, 25W charging was possible with a range of different chargers from different manufacturers that I happened to have lying around the house.

This sped up the charging process somewhat, so that a 0-50% charge now took 50 minutes, and a 0-100% charge took 1hr 50mins.

Latest deals

Should you buy it?

A cheap all-rounder that does almost everything well

Lowlight photography leaves a bit to be desired

Final Thoughts

The Samsung Galaxy M22 is a wonderfully balanced smartphone that eschews raw specs in favour of a great overall user experience. It ticks almost all of the important boxes, and proves that you don’t need to break the bank for a device that can do it all.

Trusted Score
rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star

Sign up for the Trusted Reviews Newsletter

Terms and conditions

How we test

We test every mobile phone we review thoroughly. We use industry standard tests to compare features properly and we use the phone as our main device over the review period. We’ll always tell you what we find and we never, ever, accept money to review a product.

Used as our main handset during test period

Camera tested in variety of situations with all modes

Tested with synthetic benchmarks and real world use

You might like…

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro Review

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro Review

Alastair Stevenson 1 day ago
Samsung Galaxy S22 Review

Samsung Galaxy S22 Review

Peter Phelps 3 days ago
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Review

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Review

Max Parker 6 days ago
Poco X4 GT Review

Poco X4 GT Review

Andrew Williams 7 days ago
Samsung Galaxy A03s Review

Samsung Galaxy A03s Review

Aatif Sulleyman 1 week ago
Poco F4 Review

Poco F4 Review

Jon Mundy 2 weeks ago

FAQs

Does this phone have 5G connectivity?

No, you can only get 4G mobile data with this handset

What colours is this phone available in?

It’s available in Black (as seen in the review), White, and Light Blue

Trusted Reviews test data

Geekbench 5 single core
Geekbench 5 multi core
1 hour video playback (Netflix, HDR)
30 minute gaming (intensive)
30 minute gaming (light)
1 hour music streaming (online)
1 hour music streaming (offline)
Time from 0-100% charge
Time from 0-50% charge
3D Mark – Wild Life
3D Mark – Sling Shot Extreme
3D Mark – Sling Shot
Samsung Galaxy M22
352
1267
7 %
8 %
3 %
6 %
3 %
129 min
58 Min
688
893
1208

Full specs

UK RRP
Manufacturer
Screen Size
Storage Capacity
Rear Camera
Front Camera
Video Recording
IP rating
Battery
Fast Charging
Size (Dimensions)
Weight
ASIN
Operating System
Release Date
Resolution
HDR
Refresh Rate
Ports
Chipset
RAM
Colours
Samsung Galaxy M22
£279
Samsung
6.4 inches
64GB
48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP
13MP
Yes
Not Disclosed
5000 mAh
Yes
74 x 8.4 x 159.9 MM
186 G
B095XCKGKQ
Android 12
2021
720 x 1600
Yes
90 Hz
USB-C, 3.5mm
Mediatek MT6769V
4GB
Black, White, Light Blue

Sustainability

TrustedReviews’ holds the fact that global warming is not a myth as a core value and will continuously endeavor to help protect our planet from harm in its business practices.

As part of this mission, whenever we review a product we send the company a series of questions to help us gauge and make transparent the impact the device has on the environment.

We currently haven’t received answers to the questions on this product, but will update this page the moment we do. You can see a detailed breakdown of the questions we ask and why in our sustainability info page.

Jargon buster

HDR

HDR stands for High Dynamic Range and refers to contrast (or difference) between the brightest and darkest parts of an image. HDR content preserves details in the darkest and brightest areas of a picture, details that are often lost in old imaging standards. HDR10 is mandated to be included on all HDR TVs. It’s also supported by 4K projectors.

OLED and AMOLED

Types of displays that use self-lighting pixels to provide greater contrast and more vibrant colours than a typical LCD display, as well as sharper blacks.

mAh

An abbreviation for milliampere-hour and a way to express the capacity of batteries, especially smaller ones in phones. In most cases the higher the mAh, the longer the battery will last but this isn’t always the case.
Aatif Sulleyman
By Aatif Sulleyman
Freelancer
Aatif made his long-rumoured return to Trusted Reviews in 2018, having spent a wonderful 10 months writing all sorts for the site in 2015. During his self-imposed exile, he visited many faraway lands …
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.