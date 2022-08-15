If you read any product review, like the ones we make on Trusted Reviews, then you’ll inevitably run into the term “benchmarking” at some point.

But what does it mean and why do people, like our team of experts, use benchmarking tools when they review products? In this guide we’ll explain everything you need to know about benchmarking.

What is benchmarking?

A benchmark is a series of simulated tests that evaluate different aspects of a device’s performance. You do this by running tests that convert data into numbers. These numbers are then compared with each other.

Each benchmark has a different focus. Some offer insights about your device’s storage, others report on how well it’ll play computer games.

The most common testing machine is a computer, but you can also test your phone or any other device that has a processor and storage.

If you want to get more detailed data, you can install software on a larger machine, like a server or a cloud server.

Benchmarking is mostly used by engineers or product reviewers who use them to collect data and offer direct comparisons between devices.

What type of computer benchmarks are there?

There are many benchmarking programs available. However, not all of them are useful for all people. Some might not work on your specific system. You can also find the same benchmark for several different systems. This is why you need to get to know what benchmarking is and what it is used for before choosing a benchmark that works for you.

For example, at Trusted Reviews we use different benchmarks to test different types of devices and areas of their performance. On computers we’ll often run generalist tests, like Geekbench 5, to get insights into CPU performance. 3DMark then gauges graphical performance. We then use PC Mark 10’s battery test to gauge how much stamina it has.

Benchmarking performance on phones

Many benchmark apps can also be installed on mobile phones. They help you benchmark the performance of your phone. This is especially important if you buy a new phone or if your phone is slow and you want to know if it’s normal or if it’s broken. There are many apps you can install on your phone. They help you benchmark your phone’s performance. You can find apps that provide you with information about how is your phone performing and how you can improve it.

For example, if your phone is running slow, you can benchmark it and see what’s the problem. You can also see how other people are using their phones and how the apps are performing. You can find apps that provide detailed benchmarking results. You can compare your phone to other models to see which one has better performance.

The limitations of benchmarking data

Benchmarking data is a great means to get direct comparisons when testing devices, but it does have its limits. In the past companies have been caught “gaming” benchmarks. This can be done in a variety of ways, like forcing the device to focus just on running the benchmark test when its software detects it is running, artificially raising the score in the process.

Benchmarks also don’t usually detect stability issues or software bugs. This is why we always back up our synthetic benchmark tests with real world use, to ensure the data collected mirrors our experience actually using the device.