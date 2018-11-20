Razer Ifrit Review

It's an unusual device that would be worth the price if not for a few major problems – especially when you consider that there are so many other products, including Razer's own, that worthy of a recommendation.

What is the Razer Ifrit?

Over the past few years, streaming has become a massive industry. Watching your favourite internet personalities dabbing away in Fortnite or opening lootboxes in Overwatch is nearly as common as gaming itself, so it’s no surprise that peripherals have arrived on the scene to support such pastimes.

The Razer Ifrit is an in-ear headset designed for just that purpose. It sports a light and comfortable design, which allows you to play well whilst entertaining viewers. Sadly, it fails on many other fronts.

While Razer should be commended for attempting something new, unusual design choices only serve to hold the Ifrit back in numerous important areas.

Razer Ifrit – Design

It’s clear that Razer is trying to go for a minimalist aesthetic with the Ifrit, mimicking a headset you’re more likely to see in an Air Traffic Control Tower than in a gaming setup.

The frame of the headset is made of a moulded rubber, which sits on your head and against your ears. Being so slight, you’d expect the Ifrit to be comfortable – but this isn’t the case. It’s difficult to take on and off, and proves annoying when worn for prolonged periods.

So while the Ifrit is lightweight and surprisingly durable, it isn’t comfortable or as intuitive as Razer’s larger headphones. It will at least ensure your well-styled barnet remains in place.

Instead of the cups of a traditional gaming headset, the Razer Ifrit has two in-ear earphones that connect to the frame itself. The sound quality is fantastic, but note that there’s no way to use them detached from the frame.

Those who aren’t into streaming could have had a superb set of insular earphones here, made even better by the included audio enhancer that’s both quick and easy to plug in and use.

Sadly, that isn’t the case. You’re shackled to the unattractive frame, which feels like a detriment. A peripheral that could have been cleverly customisable is instead confined to one purpose.

Razer Ifrit – Audio

In terms of audio, sound produced by this earphones is bright and bombastic. The Ifrit present a surprising amount of dynamism, with noticeable bass that does a great job of blocking out background noise that might distract from the action.

No matter the content – whether game, film or TV show – all sounds, whether encroaching footsteps or a thunderous explosion, are depicted by the Razer Ifrit with startling clarity. Even for those gamers who aren’t into streaming, there’s plenty to like.

The microphone, too, is fantastic. My friends were able to hear me loud and clear, with background noise being kept to a minimum.

If you’re playing with a friend in the same room then the Ifrit offers the ability to plug in a second headset via the Audio Enhancer without losing audio quality on either side. Say, for example, you’re playing Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 split-screen and you both want to speak with friends. Then you can do just that, leaving the sound of the action untouched. It’s a great idea, but not something I see myself using on a regular basis.

Why buy the Razer Ifrit?

There’s no denying the sound quality on offer from Razer with regards to its superb earphones and equally impressive microphone. It’s a Razer product through and through, presenting just what you’d expect of the brand.

But the overall design if the Razer Ifrit is disappointing, proving uncomfortable to wear. It regularly slipped off my head – and the inability to detach the earphones and mic only heightened the frustration.

Verdict

It’s an unusual device that would be worth the £99.99 price if not for a few major problems – especially when you consider that there are so many other products, including Razer’s own, that are worthy of a recommendation.