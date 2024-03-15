Verdict

The Panasonic SC-GNW10E SoundSlayer represents an interesting alternative to more traditional wireless gaming headsets with its wearable form factor. It may not get everything right, but is reasonably comfortable and offers decent customisation to boot. The battery life is less than ideal, however.

Pros Angular, sturdy chassis

Immersive audio

Reasonably comfortable Cons Low battery life

Odd connectivity options

Expensive

Key Features Four 38mm drivers: The SC-GNW10E SoundSlayer features four separate 48mm drivers across its chassis for truly immersive audio.

SoundSlayer software: It also comes with software for configuring EQ settings, preset sound profiles and more.

9 hours battery life: Panasonic also rates the SC-GNW10E SoundSlayer to last for up to 9 hours on a single charge

Introduction

We seem to have turned a corner with gaming audio, with brands exploring other options than your run-of-the-mill gaming headsets. The Panasonic SC-GNW10E SoundSlayer belongs in this different class of peripherals as a wearable wireless speaker for gaming.

Following on from Panasonic’s SoundSlayer soundbar, it’s priced at £299.99, which is more expensive than some of the best gaming headsets this site has tested. It therefore has much to live up to, especially considering the quality from the likes of the AceZone A-Spire and Corsair HS80 Max Wireless.

I’ve been testing the SC-GNW10E SoundSlayer for the last few weeks to see if it can live up to its billing. Let’s take a closer look.

Design

Hefty chassis

Minimal on-board controls

The SC-GNW10E SoundSlayer looks nothing like your conventional gaming headset. As a wearable speaker, it looks like a travel pillow-cum-speaker. Wearable speakers aren’t a new concept, as other audio brands including Bose have tried their hand at them in the past, but this Panasonic is out one of the first gaming-specific options I’ve seen.

As such, it features an angular chassis, complete with two small LEDs, one on each side that denote when the speaker is paired, or when the microphone is muted. The SC-GNW10E SoundSlayer’s top piece is its fabric grille, while the base is made entirely from plastic. It feels reasonably sturdy, and the chassis is flexible enough to fit around your neck well. It’s 60 percent larger than the previous model, which makes it quite bulky.

With that in mind, the 403g weight makes it heavier than some conventional gaming headsets and headphones, and wearing it for an extended period takes getting used to. It’s comfortable in short bursts, but I didn’t feel the best about wearing it for long periods. It wasn’t too long before I was reaching for my Bose NC700 headphones instead.

The on-board controls and interface are kept to a minimum. There’s a selection of three buttons for power, choosing between six preset sound modes, and muting the microphone. There’s also a USB-C port on the left-hand side for charging and a small volume wheel.

The receiver features a USB-C port to connect to the host device, as well as an audio jack for hooking the SC-GNW10E SoundSlayer up to an external subwoofer.

The packaging isn’t the most environmentally friendly. Both the SC-GNW10E SoundSlayer and its receiver come wrapped in plastic bags, alongside the two USB-C to USB-A cables for charging the speaker and connecting the receiver to a vacant USB port on your host device. At least the boxes are made from cardboard.

Features

Low battery life

Connects via USB receiver

Supports Soundslayer app

Instead of functioning over Bluetooth or a smaller nano-receiver like other wireless gaming headsets, the SC-GNW10E SoundSlayer wirelessly connects to a USB receiver box that plugs into a USB-A port of your PC or games console.

The speaker is compatible with PC, and Panasonic claims it works with the Nintendo Switch and Sony’s PS4 and PS5. In testing with a PC, MacBook Pro and Nintendo Switch, it worked simply via plug and play.

You do have to pair the speaker to the receiver, at which point one of the LEDs pulses blue. When the two components are paired, both of the speaker’s LEDs remain blue and the small LED on the receiver matches its colour.

There is additional PC software with Panasonic’s SoundSlayer app that gives a reasonable amount of scope to customise. With it, you can toggle between the six different preset sound modes, as well as create three of your own.

You can also fiddle with EQ settings, adjust the speaker’s audio and chat volume, as well as alter the balance between front and rear speakers and bass levels. There is also the option to enable virtual surround sound and check the SC-GNW10E SoundSlayer’s battery life.

On that note, the SC-GNW10E SoundSlayer is claimed to last up to 9 hours on a single charge. My tests revealed it lasted for that long before being charged to full again. From zero to full takes 4 hours.

The charge time is reasonable, though the total battery life is far behind equivalently-priced headsets. For example, the AceZone A-Spire lasts up to 30 hours, while the Corsair HS80 Max Wireless lasts for 65 hours without its RGB lighting.

Sound Quality

Immersive audio, if lacking a little precision

Different EQ modes for different games

Thin-sounding microphone with impressive cancellation

The SC-GNW10E SoundSlayer creates a wide soundstage thanks to the placement of four 38mm drivers split evenly across the front and rear. The result is an expansive performance, and playing the likes of CS:GO 2, Assetto Corsa Competizione and Forza Motorsport with the SoundSlayer felt cinematic.

However, Panasonic’s wearable speaker also suffers the same pitfalls as open-back headsets such as the Corsair Virtuoso Pro. As a result of being so open, it can negatively impact the performance of low-end. Grenades and explosions in CS:GO 2 in the dedicated FPS mode lacked depth, while The Strokes’ Juicebox or the opening couple of minutes of Rush’s 2112 didn’t have as much punch as I expected.

However, the speaker’s dedicated sound presets can alleviate the lack of low-end punch. The RPG mode boosts the low end and top end while leaving the mids unaffected for a V-shaped sound profile. This increased the power of low-end frequencies in games and music alike, and made for a more enjoyable listen.

Alongside this RPG mode, the SC-GNW10E SoundSlayer also has an FPS mode that boosts the mid-range and a Voice mode that acts as a dialogue enhancer. Testing an action-heavy scene in Pearl Harbor revealed the SC-GNW10E SoundSlayer to improve the dialogue that was previously lost in a sea of explosions and action.

With its inherently open design though, people in the next room can hear every element of a game or whatever you happen to be listening to, which may not be to their taste.

The SC-GNW10E SoundSlayer does offer immersive sound, although it lacks precision compared to gaming headsets in a similar price bracket. I appreciate what Panasonic is trying to do, but I’m not sure it necessarily works to the full extent they were hoping for.

As for its microphone, Panasonic’s wearable speaker utilises an AI beamforming microphone that cancels out a reasonable amount of noise, leaving just your voice. Given the nature of this device as a literal speaker around your neck, I would have expected more noise.

On this front, it’s quite impressive. The quality of the mic is thinner than I expected from a device that costs as much. Comparably priced headsets offer a fuller and rounder vocal performance, and sometimes offer as good noise cancellation in the process.

Should you buy it? You want to try a wearable speaker Panasonic’s SC-GNW10E SoundSlayer is one of the few wearble options for gaming. If it’s the type of product you’ve been looking to try, this is a decent option. Buy Now You want lengthy battery life Where Panasonic’s wearable speaker falls down is its single-digit hours of battery life, whereas more conventional headsets last a lot longer.

Final Thoughts Panasonic’s SC-GNW10E SoundSlayer is one of the more interesting audio-related products I’ve tested in a while, introducing a new concept for a gaming peripheral. It’s a different proposition compared to conventional gaming headsets. For a first proper attempt at a premium wearable speaker, it gets a reasonable amount right with a decent microphone, entertaining audio, sturdy chassis and good device compatibility. The SC-GNW10E SoundSlayer is an enjoyable product to use, but I’m not sure it’s a true headset replacement. That’s largely because of its shortcomings in terms of connectivity and battery life, which both fall well below competitively priced gaming headsets that includes the Corsair HS80 Max Wireless and AceZone A-Spire. The latter is an intriguing alternative to the SC-GNW10E SoundSlayer, given that it too is more of a unique product, catering for the eSports market with specially tuned drivers, noise cancellation and more. Comparitively, Panasonic’s speaker feels a little half-baked. I appreciate its concept but am not fully convinced of its usefulness. For more options, check out our list of the best gaming headsets. Trusted Score

FAQs How does the Panasonic SC-GNW10E SoundSlayer connect wirelessly? The SC-GNW10E SoundSlayer works via a USB receiver box which plugs into the host device by a cable.

