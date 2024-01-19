Oukitel RT7 Titan 4G Review

Verdict

The Oukitel RT7 Titan 4G is a beefy tablet that’ll be right at home on your most demanding trips – or for a building site where fragile alternatives would struggle to keep up. If you want something more slim then naturally you’re better suited looking elsewhere but if you’re in the right demographic, there are few better.

Pros Robust design with IP68/IP69K resistance

Huge 32,000mAh battery

Unique 20MP night vision camera Cons Weighs over 1KG

Display isn’t very bright

No long term software promise

Key Features Rugged build Plenty of protection throughout, with extra padding on the corners and IP68/IP69K dust and water resistance to boot.

4G ready Dual SIM options make it ideal for work and personal lives, with fast speeds in supported areas.

Solid everyday performance You can enjoy some decent gaming and multitasking performance on the Oukitel RT7 Titan 4G with no real concerns, and the battery is huge, too.

Introduction

The Apple Watch Ultra has prompted many to take a closer look at their tech. Many flocked to the more rugged device, and I don’t doubt some of those have run ultra-marathons across cliffsides as Apple expects.

For others, though, it’s nice to have a more durable product, and as the price of previously flagship-level components has dropped, mid-range manufacturers have been able to break free of the trope that durable tablets don’t offer much in the way of performance.

The Oukitel RT7 Titan 4G might just be the closest to cracking the market (no pun intended). It’s a capable tablet that packs a massive battery and a thick casing built to last.

While I wish the screen was brighter, it’s an impressive package that’ll appeal to construction workers, adventurous types or those with kids in particular.

Design

Rugged design

IP68/IP69K dust and water resistance

Optional handle/kickstand

The first thing you’ll notice about the Oukitel RT7 Titan 4G is just how hefty it is, measuring in at 1212g. It’s not so much that it’s overly heavy, but the relatively compact footprint makes it feel dense, as if it’s chock-full of components all bubble-wrapped up tightly.

That’s not far from the truth, boasting impressive IP68/IP69K dust and water resistance rarely seen on tablets, and it’s drop protected to the MIL-STD-810H military standards. That makes it an especially interesting prospect for those who need to use a tablet on construction sites.

The overall design is pretty standard for a tablet, albeit with a chunkier border around the outside. That now not only allows for additional drop protection (notable on the corners) but also for each of its ports to be sealed by flaps that, while quite tricky to open, do a great job of keeping out moisture and dust.

That includes the full-sized HDMI on the left, as well as the USB-C port beneath it and the SIM tray on top. There are speaker grilles on each side for audio, too, and you’ll find the camera module on the front in a notch-like format.

On the back, the camera setup is central, something not overly common on tablets, but that’s because the Oukitel RT7 Titan 4G comes with an attachable handle/kickstand that needs to be screwed into the four spots on the back.

Also, it’s a small touch, but I really like the textured power button – it just feels nice to press. There’s no fingerprint sensor, though – you’ll need to use the face-scanning of the front camera for your biometrics.

Screen

10.1-inch IPS LCD

60Hz refresh rate

Not the brightest display around

When it comes to a rugged tablet, there are two key areas of consideration – readability and durability, and a 10.1-inch IPS LCD here ticks both boxes, if only just.

The 16:10 aspect ratio is fine for just about anything, but it lacks sharpness with a 1920×1200 resolution that makes this feel more like a work device than a play device. Still, since it’s unlikely you’re buying a tablet that could break rocks to watch YouTube or Netflix, perhaps that’s to be expected.

My main issue with using the Oukitel RT7 Titan 4G’s display, though, is that it’s just not quite bright enough. It’s not that it’s not bright at all, but even in comparison to an iPhone 15, it can be tricky to discern things in bright daylight.

Thankfully, most of my testing was done with the UK’s grey skies, but it’s something to consider if you’re heading out to survey a site or similar.

Those big bezels are a little unseemly, but I’d imagine they are a necessity for keeping it from breaking.

Cameras

Triple camera setup

Unique 20MP night vision camera

Front-facing 32MP camera

You’ll find three snappers on the back of the Oukitel RT7 Titan 4G, and two of them are surprisingly solid for a tablet. The main one is the 48MP standard sensor, which appears to be becoming closer to the norm with mid-range phones now, and it works nicely in decent lighting conditions, with plenty of detail.

It struggles a little in darker conditions, likely due to any real post-processing, but that’s where the other camera, a 20MP night vision one, comes in. It’s naturally not as sharp as images you’ll get in the day, but it still works impressively well to capture detail in pitch-black settings.

The third part of the camera triumvirate is the 2MP macro lens, and I’m disappointed to report it’s about as effective as most budget smartphone macro lenses – not very. At least on a tablet that’s ideal for working out and about and potentially snapping detailed images of, well, just about anything, I can see why it’s here.

The 32MP front camera fares better, and wisely sidesteps the auto-beautifying feature of many tablets that needs to be switched off in the settings. It’s decent in the right light, but you’re likely better off grabbing your phone in more complex lighting conditions.

Performance

Dimensity 720

256GB of expandable storage

Solid everyday performance

While the display may leave a little to be desired in terms of resolution and brightness, the Oukitel RT7 Titan 4G makes for a surprisingly effective gaming platform.

That’s because it’s compact, and easy to hold, but still with a sizeable display. The display caps out at 60Hz so you shouldn’t expect buttery smooth frame rates, but the likes of Call of Duty: Mobile and Diablo Immortal are certainly more than playable thanks to the MediaTek Dimensity 720 chipset inside.

It’s not the fastest processor by any means, especially at the same price as the Dimensity 9000-enabled OnePlus Pad, but it’ll get the job done in most apps and games.

There’s 256GB of onboard storage to play with, but you can pop a microSD card inside, too – this will take up one of the Dual SIM slots, though. There are multiple RAM options available, up to 16GB. Our review unit came with 8GB of RAM, so take the following benchmarks accordingly.

The speakers are decent, too, with a surprising amount of volume. I did find some TikTok videos, notably the ones not recorded particularly well, sounded particularly distorted, but if you’re listening to music, podcasts, or watching something with higher production value, the stereo speakers are solid enough.

Software

Android 13

Clean install with no bloatware

No long-term software promise

Android 13 is already installed on the Oukitel RT7 Titan 4G right from the off, and I’m pleased to say there’s just about no clutter at all.

There are more work-focussed apps, sure, as well as the Flashlight and FM radio, but other than that it’s as trim as you like, leaning heavily on Google apps as you’d expect.

Even the preset wallpaper matches the industrial aesthetic of the tablet itself, which I appreciated – it’s a no-nonsense install here, and that’s always nice.

What you likely won’t find, however, is a long-term software promise. There’s no word on when, and even if, the tablet will get an upgrade to Android 14 and beyond.

Battery life

Massive 32,000mAh battery

Can last several days on a single charge

Takes seven hours to fully recharge

The battery in the Oukitel RT7 Titan 4G is huge, with its 32,000mAh cell making it more than six times the size of a standard smartphone. Naturally, the display is larger so drains it more quickly, but even then, it can run for days.

In testing, I was able to get about three and a half days from a single charge when just using it sparingly, while heavy use still got a day and a half. It’s staggering, with the only downside being that it takes an age to charge – expect around 7 hours of charging.

There’s also a 33W charger in the box, although it was a US adapter so I wasn’t able to use it.

Latest deals

Should you buy it? You want a rugged tablet that performs well It’s not the most powerful around, but the Oukitel RT7 Titan 4G is great for multi-tasking, playing games, and just about anything else without feeling fragile. Buy Now You need a bright display My only knock against the Oukitel RT7 Titan 4G is that its panel could be brighter.

Final Thoughts The Oukitel RT7 Titan 4G offers excellent value for money. It’s a well-connected dual SIM 4G tablet that can run just about anything you need to complete with IP68/IP69K resistance and a robust drop-resistant design. The Dimensity 720 isn’t the fastest chipset, but it still runs most apps and games without issue. The cameras are solid, and night vision is a great bonus, too, meaning this is a perfect pickup for site workers who need to relay information back to an office. Trusted Score

How we test Unlike other sites, we thoroughly test every product we review. We use industry-standard tests in order to compare features properly. We’ll always tell you what we find. We never, ever accept money to review a product. Tell us what you think – Send your emails to the Editor. Used for a week before review Thorough camera testing Benchmarked with industry-standard tools

FAQs Is the Oukitel RT7 Titan 4G water resistant? Yes. In fact, with IP68/IP69K dust and water resistance, it’s more robust than most other tablets on the market. Does the Oukitel RT7 Titan 4G come with a fast charger? It does come with a 33W fast charger, but it’s a US plug regardless of where you purchase it from.

Trusted Reviews test data ‹ Geekbench 6 single core Geekbench 6 multi core Max brightness 1 hour video playback (Netflix, HDR) 30 minute gaming (light) Time from 0-100% charge Time from 0-50% charge 30-min recharge (included charger) 15-min recharge (included charger) GFXBench – Aztec Ruins GFXBench – Car Chase Oukitel RT7 Titan 4G 320 1276 400 nits 4 % 9 % 426 min 257 Min 11 % 5 % 5 fps 7 fps ›