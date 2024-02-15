Verdict

The NuPhy Air75 V2 is a great wireless low-profile mechanical keyboard with noteworthy improvements over its predecessor. It’s sturdy, offers smooth switches and some excellent battery life. The new software support is welcome, as is the variety of connectivity options, but the RGB is a bit of a let down.

Pros Sturdier construction than its predecessor

Smooth, consistent keystrokes

Excellent battery life Cons Dim lighting

Less advanced features than the competition

Key Features Daisy 2.0 switches: The Air75 V2 comes with a range of new switches, including both linear and tactile options – this option comes with the 48g linear Daisy 2.0 options.

Improved battery life: With its new 4000mAh battery, NuPhy also rates this keyboard to last for up to 220 hours on a charge.

VIA software: The Air75 V2 is also compatible with the powerful VIA software for extensive customisation.

Introduction

The NuPhy Air75 V2 represents a brand new iteration of a small, low-profile mechanical option that took the world by storm recently.

It offers some worthwhile upgrades over the original NuPhy Air75 with a bigger battery, new switches and proper software support, which may just help to make it one of the best mechanical keyboards money can buy today for only $10 extra compared to the original model’s list price.

We have already seen some fabulous low profile options in 2024 including the Asus ROG Falchion RX Low Profile, so NuPhy’s latest candidate has a fair bit to live up to to be the best of the best. I’ve been testing it for the last couple of weeks to find out.

Design

Cleaner looks in black colourway

Updated doubleshot keycaps

New two-stage adjustable feet

The Air75 V2 doesn’t look and feel too much different to the original. After all, if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it. Its chassis provides the same blend of a metal top finish with a translucent plastic underside which looks excellent. This particular version is black and grey, and looks a lot sharper than the funkier white option of the first-gen Air75. If this isn’t your jam though, then NuPhy offers it in white with light grey modifier keys, as well as white with the darker grey modifiers.

At 598g, it is a little bit heavier than the original model, which accounts for the much bigger 4000mAh battery. Besides this, the Air75 V2 feels a lot sturdier than its predecessor with a chassis that isn’t as prone to flexing at the corners under pressure.

The keycaps have also undergone a small change. While still using PBT keycaps, the Air75 V2’s are now doubleshot, which means they are comprised of two pieces of plastic, as opposed to being manufactured via dye-sublimation. The benefit here is that the legends are part of the plastic, as opposed to being laser engraved before being filled. Therefore, they aren’t going to be susceptible to being rubbed away or worn down by intensive usage. PBT is in itself a much more durable plastic than the more typical ABS I’m used to seeing on keyboards, and utilising doubleshot PBT keycaps is a real marker of durability on NuPhy’s part.

The legends here though are the same as the first-gen Air75 and feel a little childish in the context of this keyboard’s looks. On the plus side, however, the Function row functions have changed to reflect more modern functions including Dictation (F5) and a dedicated Snipping tool key (next to F12) for the macOS keycaps. This is a change I’ve seen on Logitech’s more affordable keyboards including the non-mechanical Pebble Keys 2 K380s, so it’s a nice touch to see it occurring on more expensive options such as the Air75 V2.

It opts for a space-saving 75% layout, which budges up the navigation cluster into a single column to give you some extra desk real estate compared to a more standard TKL keyboard. It’s a layout that’s become a lot more popular with enthusiasts as time has passed, and it’s one of my favourites.

On the underside, the Air75 V2 features two-stage adjustable feet for a steeper typing angle, which makes a change to the built-in ones from the original model. NuPhy also claims this small change makes the Air75 V2 easier to work on the deck of a laptop. In testing it with my 16-inch MacBook Pro, that’s certainly true as it worked without a hitch with the feet up, where other low-profile keyboards can inadvertently pr.

Elsewhere, it’s similar stuff with a clean interface, complete with the same turquoise accents for the USB-C port, as well as switches for choosing between Windows and macOS and between wired and wireless modes.

Performance

Vast choice of switches

Convenient wireless and wired connectivity modes

Excellent battery life

The Air75 V2 features a different lineup of switches compared to its predecessor with improved variants of the more standard Red, Blue and Brown switches that are lubricated, feature a longer travel distance and have less stem wobble to feel more stable. Alongside this, it also comes a choice of four of NuPhy’s own switches – the 37g linear Aloe switch, the 45g linear Cowberry switch, the 55g soft tactile Wisteria and the 60g soft tactile Moss switches.

Confusingly, however, my review sample came with none of these. Instead, NuPhy opted to send their Daisy 2.0 switches, which are 48g linear options, which you can’t seem to purchase at the moment. Like the other second-gen switches these are pre-lubricated and offer long-pole stems to offer a shorter travel. The switches themselves feel especially smooth under finger and are some of the more robust-feeling low-profile switches I’ve tried with a light and snappy keypress. They’re a far cry from the inconsistency of the Gateron Browns that bestowed my first-gen Air75 sample. As with the original model though, the Air75 V2 is also hotswappable, meaning you can swap the switches out with any Gateron low profile options, as well as NuPhy’s own.

In terms of connectivity, the Air75 V2 utilises both a 2.4GHz USB-A receiver and Bluetooth 5.0 for wireless options, which is excellent. Pairing over either means is as simple as putting the Air75 V2 into pairing mode by holding down the Function key and numbers 1 through 4 for the respective channel until the light in the top left corner flashes. Then, it’ll either show up on your host device’s Bluetooth settings, or if used over the receiver, simply start to work. The 2.4GHz option also offers a higher polling rate of 1000Hz, for more responsive inputs, which is a handy quality of life upgrade. You can also connect the Air75 V2 via the bundled USB-C cable, too – just remember to switch to the dedicated wired mode on the reverse of the keyboard.

Perhaps the biggest upgrade here though is in the form of its battery life. The Air75 V2 utilises a 4000mAh battery, which is a large increase in capacity over the original’s 2500mAh capacity. With the RGB backlighting off, this means it’s going to last for up to 220 hours, which is excellent. Turning the RGB on will decrease this somewhat, and NuPhy reckons you’ll get between 35 and 57 hours out of the Air75 V2. For reference, the Air75 was rated to last for up to 48 hours on a single charge, so getting nearly five times that is a massive upgrade.

Software and Lighting

Slick, simple software

Lighting is dim

Unlike the first-gen Air75, this V2 variant works with VIA software or QMK firmware for versatile customisation. It’s a seriously powerful bit of kit, and one that can allow for programming on up to eight different layers. VIA allows you to do everything from remapping keys to the convenient programming of macros and fiddle around with lighting presets, too. It’s presented in a clean and slick interface with a lot less bloatware than any of the suites from the big manufacturers.

With VIA in mind, the Air75 V2’s RGB lighting is quite disappointing. The keycaps don’t allow for light to shine through, given the solid doubleshot plastic pieces. As a result, the RGB here offers an underglow to the keycaps, although it isn’t the brightest, and feels quite dull compared to the original Air75. The irony here is that if NuPhy had made these doubleshot keycaps shine-through, the lighting would have been a lot more vivid.

Final Thoughts Compared to the original model, the NuPhy Air75 V2 is miles above its predecessor with a host of worthwhile improvements that make it a much better purchase than its predecessor. The inclusion of VIA software unlocks previously unheard-of customisation, while the improved battery life brings it well into line with the competition with figures that make it one of the better options in its class. The changeover in switches to NuPhy’s own makes for a worthwhile upgrade too, with a much more consistent and responsive-feeling keypress with the Daisy 2.0 switches inside. The choice of seven switches on offer makes it a better choice than the Asus ROG Falchion RX Low Profile and Logitech MX Mechanical Mini for pure variety, as does the fact this is a hotswappable keyboard and there is inherently even more choice. However, for pure quality of life, I still think Logitech’s option has the NuPhy beat with its sharper white backlighting and much longer battery life. It’s also an even sturdier keyboard than the Air75 V2, too. Asus’ new option offers a more gaming-focused choice with optical switches, speedy wireless connectivity and a better overall feel. Both options are marginally more expensive than NuPhy’s new one, but offer enough in terms of features to warrant their higher price. Nonetheless, the Air75 V2 is still an excellent low profile keyboard for generalists that’s a much better option than the original model with a wide range of noteworthy upgrades that make it worth your consideration. For more options however, check out our list of the best wireless keyboards. Trusted Score

How we test We use every keyboard we test for at least a week. During that time, we’ll check it for ease of use and put it through its paces by playing a variety of different genres, including FPS, strategy and MOBAs. We also check each keyboard’s software to see how easy it is to customise and set up. Spent at least a week testing Tested the performance on a variety of games Compared the build quality with similar priced keyboards.

FAQs What is the difference between NuPhy Air75 and Air75 V2? The Air75 V2 uses different switches as well as having a bigger battery, PBT keycaps and VIA software suite.