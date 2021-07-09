Verdict

With its low cost and excellent juice extraction, the Ninja Cold Press Juicer JC100UK is something of a bargain for a slow (cold-press) juicer. It handles most fruit well, although it struggled with soft strawberries. It’s also a little large – but price and performance more than make up for that.

Introduction

Cheaper juicers tend to be centrifugal models, which use blades to chop up the fruit to extract juice. The well-priced Ninja Cold Press Juicer JC100UK is a slow juicer, designed to squeeze out juice from fruit for a better taste while cutting out foam.

It works well with pretty much all types of fruit, extracting a lot of juice, and even has a choice of filter to control the amount of pulp in each glass. It struggled a little with very soft fruits, such as strawberries, but that’s about it. With dishwasher-safe parts, it’s also easy to clean up.

Design and features

Choice of filters

Easy to feed

Quite bulky

Slow juicers, also known as masticating or cold-press models, work by gently squeezing fruit, rather than using blades. This results in a purer drink with little foam topping it, a reduction in separation and no additional heat being added. From our previous reviews, the cheapest slow juicer that Trusted Reviews has reviewed is the Philips HR1889. The Ninja Cold Press Juicer JC100UK undercuts it, while upping the features.

The JC100UK juicer is quite bulky at 360 x 350 x 170mm. It has a horizontal crusher, with a vertical feeder tube above it. Inside is a conical mastication, which extracts juice, pushing the pulp out the end into the bin, while juice pours into the provided 0.5-litre jug.

What’s different here is that you get three filters in the box. The orange one allows the most pulp through, then there’s a medium dark-grey filter and a black small filter, each one reducing the amount of pulp. It’s nice to have a choice, enabling you to pick between a drink with ‘bits’ in it, or a purer result at the end.

Just be careful, though: using the smaller filters can result in less juice being extracted. So, if you really hate bits in your drink then you might be better using the larger filter and then pouring the liquid through a sieve or tea strainer before drinking.

With the size of the chute, Ninja recommends that you cut fruit into 5cm chunks. As with most juicers, you don’t have to peel items that have an edible skin, such as apples, but you do have to peel citrus fruits.

To start juicing, you drop in the fruit, which is grabbed and crushed by the rotational movement. There is a tamper in the box that lets you press down larger items. Should any item become stuck, there’s a reverse control, too.

At the bottom is a small valve that you can close to stop juice dripping through while you’re pouring out your drink.

Once you’ve finished juicing, you can throw away the pulp into the bin, and then unclip the main juicing container. This will typically have quite a bit of pulp on it, so you’ll want to use the provided brush to get rid of the bigger bits, before rinsing all of the components. Fortunately, everything is dishwasher-safe, so clear-up here isn’t too painful.

The main base station can just be wiped down with a damp cloth. Once everything is done, you can fit most of the accessories into the pulp bin, before putting the juicer away.

Performance

Relatively quiet

Handles most fruit with ease

Softer fruits clogged it up a little

I gave the Ninja Cold Press Juicer JC100UK a few different fruits to really try it out. I started with pineapple cut into slices, with the hard core removed. Two-hundred grams of pineapple (sliced at around 1cm thick) got me a reasonable 200ml of juice, with the dried-out pulp being pushed out of the other side.

A couple of Braeburn apples produced around 150ml of juice, which is about average for a slow juicer. There was a thin amount of foam on top, but the rest was pure juice.

The JC100UK managed to extract 300ml of juice from two juicing oranges. The resulting drink was rich and deep in colour – a significant improvement on supermarket juice. If you take oranges from the fridge, they keep their cool and I ended up with a nice cold glass of juice that didn’t require further chilling.

To try out some tougher ingredients, I fed lemongrass into the juicer. A stick of lemongrass produced around 10 to 15ml of liquid, which doesn’t sound like much, but it’s impressive work given how hard lemongrass is. And, you won’t need a lot of lemongrass to notice its flavour.

Soft fruit, such as kiwi, also proved no problem for the Ninja Cold Press Juicer JC100UK. The one fruit I did have issues with were strawberries. Given how soft they are, they ended up clogging the inside, and I had to keep stopping the juicer and cleaning it out to continue. I wouldn’t bother trying to juice strawberries in this juicer again.

Other fruits proved much easier, and dry pulp was pushed out the end into the bin.

If you need something more versatile, the Kuving EVO820 Evolution Cold Press Juicer can handle everything, even making nut milk. It’s very expensive, though.

With a 150W motor inside, the Ninja Cold Press Juicer JC100UK has plenty of power for its work, but it remains very quiet. In fact, although you can hear that the juicer is on, it isn’t so loud at 70.5dB to be distracting or annoying.

Best Offers

Should you buy it? If you want a slow juicer to get the maximum amount of juice from fruit at the best quality, then this is a fantastic deal. If you want a smaller juicer or one that is a touch more flexible, there are cheaper masticating models or more expensive slow juicers.

Final Thoughts Well priced and simple to use, the Ninja Cold Press Juicer JC100UK uses superior masticating technology, yet it costs little more than regular centrifugal juicers such as the Dualit Juice Extractor. Decent performance and good juice yields make this something of a bargain, but spend more and you can get smaller models that are a touch more versatile. Trusted Score

FAQs Do you have to peel fruit to use the Ninja JC100UK? If the skin is edible, no; if the skin isn’t edible, such as with citrus fruits, then yes. What type of technology does the Ninja JC100UK use? This is a slow juicer, also known as a masticating or cold-press juicer. It crushes fruit for a cleaner result.

Specs